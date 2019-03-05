Grad Send-Off 2.0 a success

The Brock University Alumni Association in collaboration with the Co-op, Career and Experiential Education department hosted their annual Grad Send-off. The intent of the event was to ensure that Brock’s upcoming graduates have the tools they need to make the most of their degree in the working world.

Grad Send-off 2019 was supposed to be held on February 6 but was rescheduled due to the ice storm that hit the Niagara region. As such, the event was renamed Grad Send-off 2.0 and held March 4.

The two-hour, expo-style event was free to attend, with many in the final years of their degrees present. This year’s send-off featured numerous giveaways, tips on how to save money as a graduate, free professional headshots for LinkedIn, a resume review centre and a career fair featuring more than 50 employers. Students who were of legal age could take the opportunity to taste local wine crafted by Brock alumni winemakers while they took part in the event. The Brock University Student Alumni Association also collected donations at the event for their Toonies for Mental Health campaign which seeks to support a variety of mental health initiatives on campus.

Christine Richard, Alumni Engagement Officer for Brock Alumni Relations department believes the event provided a one-of-a-kind chance for senior students that will help them find a career that suits not only their interests, but also their experience and skills.

“Grad Send-off celebrates the achievements of our soon-to-be Brock alumni while giving them the unique opportunity to connect with employers face-to-face,” said Richard. “We are committed to ensuring students have the resources they need to navigate their career path after Convocation, and Grad Send-off helps them put their best foot forward before they walk across the stage.”

Some students sought solidarity as much as support.

“I am attending the grad send-off to network with potential employers and connect with other fourth year students who are going through the same graduation experience as myself,” said Grayson Wadsworth-Hayes, a fourth year Child and Youth studies major. “I think it’s important because nowadays it is extremely difficult to find a steady job in some majors so having employers there and ready to talk to you is extremely beneficial to make connections for after graduation. It’s also important at this point of the year just to relax and have a bit of fun which is something the grad send-off also offers you as you get to go to an event with your friends.”

Students who will be graduating in the next academic year are encouraged to keep on the lookout for similar events in order to capitalize on the resources available to them through the university. Spring Convocation 2019 is the next major event coming up for Brock’s soon-to-be graduates and will be held June 10 through to June 14 and the schedule for the ceremony is currently available at brocku.ca/registrar/convocation.