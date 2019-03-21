Campus Security and Niagara Police investigating incident at Brock

Niagara Police were called to Brock University around 8:00 p.m. regarding an incident that took place at Village residence. Police were called to a report of a shooting.

NRPS have confirmed that there were three injuries. Two victims were stabbed and one victim was shot with what is thought to be a pellet gun. Police believe none of the victims have suffered life threatening injuries. All victims have been transported to a local hospital.

Four suspects were seen fleeing the campus in a car. No arrests have been made.

Police also confirm that they did not request a lockdown at the University. However, they do believe this was a targeted attack. There is no threat to public safety.

NRP also say there is significant police presence on campus, including detectives, uniform officers and K9.

More to come.