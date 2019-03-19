After a remarkable season in the OUA, both the Brock men and women’s curling programs headed east to New Brunswick for the U Sports national championships, which began this past Thursday.

The men earned their way following an OUA silver medal, and the women captured a bronze, respectively. From a year ago on the National stage, the men struggled but the women won a bronze medal.

The men’s struggles on the big stage continued when they dropped their first four draws to Westeren (9-6), Dalhousie (8-4), Alberta (7-6) and Memorial (8-5). The Badgers had a big bounce back on day three with an early morning 11-4 win over UNB followed by an 11-5 victory against Lethbridge. The Badgers fate was eventually sealed following an 8-4 loss to Carleton, bringing their round robin record to 2-5.

It’s the exact same record from a season ago, but the men have now put together a gold medal and silver at the OUA’s over the span of two years.

For the women’s team, the nationals treated them well last year and that continued in New Brunswick.

An 8-3 victory over Laurentian would be the start the Badgers were hopeful for, but closed day one with a 8-6 loss to Dalhousie. Day two would also see the Badgers split their draws, with a 7-4 win over UNB and 5-4 loss to Queen’s. Day three was when the Badgers really found their stride, defeating Regina 10-3 and Mount Allison 8-3.

Brock would face Alberta in their final round robin draw with the winner getting a top four place in the standings and a spot in the U Sports semifinals. Brock would pick up three in the first two ends, but Alberta came right back to tie it 2-2 after four. Alberta would get another point in the eighth end, but a single points in the sixth, seventh and ninth end gave the Badgers the 6-4 win.

A 5-2 record put the Badgers up against the Queen’s Gaels in the U Sports semifinals. Queen’s came away as the OUA Champions, so the Badgers were going to be in tough.

It was a tight start as neither team could breakthrough for a point until the third end when the Badgers got one. Queen’s would answer with two in the fourth end, but the Badgers led at the half mark 3-2. Queen’s proved why they were the OUA Champions by taking a 5-3 lead into the ninth end, putting the Badgers in a very diffcult position. However, under the experience of Teri Weeks, the Badgers got two points in the ninth end to tie it. In the 10th end the Badgers were able to upset the OUA Champs with a single point to win 6-5.

With the win the Badgers will be able to improve on their U Sports bronze from a year ago as they’ll face Laurentian for gold. Brock lost to Laurentian in the OUA semifinals but opened the U Sports tournament with a win over Laurentian.