Brock to host second 1 Day Stand

The 1 Day Stand is back to try and reduce smoking on campus.

The event will serve the dual benefit of providing information to the community about smoking while giving the third year Health Sciences students running it a learning opportunity in planning a health initiative.

It will feature information booths in both Thistle and Walker Complex as well as the International Centre set up on March 20 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. At these booths, students will provide information and encourage those who smoke to seal their pack for the day in the aptly named Seal Your Pack Challenge.

Adapted from the Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative run by the American Cancer Society, Leave the Pack Behind’s 1 Day Stand aims to encourage campuses to adopt a smoke-free policy for one day. More than 50 post-secondary institutions have become smoke-free campuses across Canada.

Thus far, there are only four post-secondary institutions listed as 100 per cent smoke-free campuses on the Canadian Cancer Society’s National Status Report: McMaster University, George Brown College, Redeemer University College and Western University.

“We learned many things last semester but perhaps the most important thing was that change happens in stages. It is important to continue promoting an initiative, to keep the conversation open and moving forward,” said Claudia Hutchings, a Health Sciences student helping to coordinate marketing of the event. “By starting the conversation last semester we cut down the designated smoking areas around Brock by half, and hope to continue discussing what changes benefit every member of Brock moving forward.”

According to Hutchings, the event will be a success if it can continue the conversation about Brock becoming a 100 per cent smoke-free campus.

“As long as we bring awareness at every level to the Brock community this event will be successful,” said Hutchings.

While the goal is to reduce smoking on campus, Hutchings and her team are not shaming or condemning those who do smoke.

“By improving policies surrounding smoking at Brock we are encouraging a safe and healthy environment for the Brock community. The 1 Day Stand is also about empowering smokers to quit by providing them with resources and supports to do so,” said Hutchings.

An obstacle to quitting smoking is not having sufficient resources. To those unsure of how to begin, Hutchings encourages them to begin with the Seal Your Pack Challenge and to go online to the Leave the Pack Behind website for further resources such as quit kits and information for counselling.

Hutchings encourages community members, both those who smoke and those who do not, to follow the smoke-free initiative on social media via the Instagram and Twitter handle @smokefreeBrock and Facebook page Smoke Free Campus — Brock University.