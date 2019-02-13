Valentine’s Day Love and Lust Survey

For the fourth straight Valentine’s Day, we thought we’d help you get to know your fellow Badgers a little more intimately.
So, The Brock Press asked YOU about your love and sex life, and here are the answers.
Badgers Date Idea
#1 – Going on a hike (25%)
#2 – Dinner & Movie (21%)
#3 – Dinner at home (18%)
#4 – Going for Coffee (13%)
*61% of students have been on a date in the last month*
70% of students say they’ve been in LOVE
37% of students use a dating app
Most students rated their flirting abilities 7 out of 10
How long into a relationship should you start having sex?
10% of students said before scheduling the first date
18% of students said after the first date
18% of students said after the second date
37% of students said after the first month
8% of students said after the first year
9% of students said after marriage
Biggest Turn Ons
1. Sense of Humour
2. Neck Kissing
3. Confidence
4. Smart
5. Money
Biggest Turn Offs
1. Arrogance
2. Smoking
3. Dick Pics
4. Bad Breath
5. Awkwardness
65% of students have sent a nude picture
78% of students have received a nude picture
65% of students prefer the lights off
We asked students to use a song title to describe their sex life. Some of the collected answers were:
She’s My Kinda Crazy
Party For One
Unforgettable
Deep Impact
Closer
Mr. Lonely
Thank U, Next
***All information provided via an online survey circulated by The Brock Press. The survey was circulated strictly for entertainment purposes and is neither intended for research or are necessarily representative of the Brock community. All responses were completely voluntary.