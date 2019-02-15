For the second year in a row Brock men’s hockey picked up an opening round sweep in the OUA playoffs. Coming in as the number two seed the Badgers expectations have been set at an all-time high, and they didn’t disappoint by winning game one and two of the best-of-three series against the York Lions.

Badgers fell behind to the Lions early in game two but were able to bounce back and get a 3-2 win in a second overtime period.

Brock took game one by a score of 2-1 on February 13.

In game two on Friday night, the Lions jumped out in front 2-0 after the first period. Two goals late in the period by Sal Filice and Stefano Pezzetta, the first being a power play goal, gave the Lions a lot of momentum.

However, that all changed in the second period as the Badgers outshot the Lions 23-12. It wasn’t until 6:38 into the second period when the Badgers would finally get on the board. Ethan Spaxman was the goal scorer from teammates Ayden MacDonald and Frank Pucci.

Spaxman would be the one to tie it up in the third period, tallying his second of the game, this one being unassisted. The defenceman had three goals for the entire regular season.

The two teams would need two overtime periods, but it was 15 seconds into the second overtime when the Badgers put the Lions into scramble mode. Connor Walters got a shot on net before Ethan Price got a chance and Justin Brack found the back of the net to conclude the game and the series.

Logan Thompson was fantastic once again for the Badgers, stopping 35 of 37 shots. Brock outshot York 49-37 for the game.

With the sweep the Badgers avoid a third game versus the Lions and will now play the third seed Western Mustangs in the second round beginning February 20. The Mustangs swept the Laurier Golden Hawks in the first round, winning both games by a score of 3-2.

The Badgers lost both their season games versus the Mustangs, 5-1 and 2-1, both coming back in November.

Brock will host Western for game one at the Seymour-Hannah Centre with the start time yet to be announced.