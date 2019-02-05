Harroop Ahuja – Director of the Board Candidate Profile

Harroop Ahuja

Board of Director (1-year)



Why have you decided to run for the position of Director of the Board?

“I am deciding to run for the Board of Directors because I have a true passion for working to create an environment where everyone has the ability to learn and perform at their full caliber. In summary, the Board of Directors works collaboratively to tackle various problems around HR, helping to approve BUSU’s operating budget and provide input on legal matters. I hope that by working in these three sections, I will have an opportunity to further improve a system in which helps other elected officials to make specific decisions that further aids in the growth and development of Brock Universities student body.”

Why should you be elected for the position of Director of the Board?

“I am involved in a plethora of clubs that have helped me develop as an individual and a leader. Being a Brock Senator has allowed me to advocate for undergraduate students needs around various academic policy. This has helped me to understand why a system has to be constantly under review in order to match the needs of its consumer. With this lesson learned, I will work collaboratively with other members to improve policies to ensure that BUSU is running efficiently and effectively. I am also this year’s treasurer for the Brock Leaders Citizenship Society. With the knowledge of budgeting and financing multiple events, I have learned how to properly advocate for events that are representative of the members needs and their benefits. I will use this knowledge when approving the Operating Budget because as I will ensure the money being spent is parallel to Brocks students’ interest and needs.”

If elected as a Director of the Board, how will you ensure that you effectively represent the students that have elected you?

“I will be running on the following platform: accountability, transparency, and fiscal management. Accountability will play a prominent role throughout my campaign and my term. Throughout my term I will continue to emphasize that all executive officials including myself, are representing the voice of students and that our actions and decisions reflect the desires and needs of students. Within my role, I hope to work collaboratively to create policies that holds executives accountable for their platform points, and their actions. I also will be running on transparency which focuses on communicating key information and the boards rationale in a professional manner to the students while maintaining a level of confidentiality to ensure the integrity of in camera sessions. Last but not least, I will also be focusing on Fiscal Management. I will make sure that the money being spent is parallel to Brocks students’ interest and needs.”

To the best of your understanding, what is the purpose and function of the BUSU Board of Directors?

“As stated on the BUSU website, Board of Directors, “is an electoral body that governs over human resource, financial and legal decisions within the Students’ Union.” With that definition in mind, I believe my role if elected is to work collaboratively with other board members to help ensure that we are creating and enforcing polices that help BUSU to run efficiently and effectively. To ensure that BUSU is running efficiently and effectively, some decisions that we will be making may include approving the operating budget, assisting with the hiring, and amending job descriptions and salaries.”

What do you believe are the three main issues affecting Brock students today?

“From my time here, I have seen both Brock and BUSU grow and my experience so far have been incredible. This university has allowed to reflect on my education, helped me develop as an individual and a leader. Through this development, I have gotten a chance to partake in a plethora of opportunities and through that, have seen some areas that need improvement. First issue that affects Brock Students is transparency. I am a strong believer of being informed of the activities being done and how they affect me. Transparency is also really important as most of the money being spent is student dollars. Two other issues that affect students are the parking pass fees and library hours.”



Summarize Key Platform Points

