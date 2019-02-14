The voter turnout didn’t disappoint in the 2019/2020 Brock University Students’ Union Executive Elections, as the number of candidates running set the projection to reach an all-time high. The previous record set last February of 35.3 per cent was topped with 36.7 per cent of the Brock University undergraduate body voting this time around.

One of the two referendums in the elections passed. 53.1 per cent of students voted in favour of the Ombuds levy, which will add an additional $1.25 per credit fee. However, Brock Radio lost the referendum with 68.6 per cent of the student voters rejecting the $1.75 per credit fee.

With only one candidate for both the Board of Directors one-year and two-year seats, both candidates were elected. Harroop Ahuja was elected for the one-year term with 85.4 per cent, and Elijah Wright received 80 per cent for the two-year seat.

Bilal Khan, the Vice President, Finance Administration with BUSU this year, was elected as the 2019/2020 President with 89.1 per cent.

With 1,910 votes and 37 per cent, Niveditha Sethumadhavan was named the new Vice President, External Affairs.

Asad Jalib was named the new VPFA with 34.7 per cent of voters.

With eight candidates running for Vice President, Student Services, this race was the closest. Heidi Stricko was elected with 23 per cent of the votes.

Full detailed results will be posted on The Brock Press soon.