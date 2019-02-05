Brock Wrestling at the top of the OUA again

The Brock Badgers men’s and women’s wrestling teams once again won the OUA Championship this past weekend in Guelph. The title marks the fifth straight OUA Championship for the women, and fourth straight for the men.

On the men’s side, the Badgers saw eight players win gold in their respective weight classes, including Cruiz Manning, Jevon Balfour, Christopher McIsaac, Clayton Pye, Richard DesChatelets Jr., Ligrit Sadiku, Calvin Duam and Garette Saunders. Roch Provost and Joseph Martin took the silver, while Ty Bridgewater received bronze in his weight class.

As a team, the Badgers finished at the top of the leaderboards with 102 points, followed by McMaster’s 73, and Lakehead’s 61.

As for the women, Hannah Taylor, Skylar Grote, Emily Schaefer, Darrion Sterling and Kristina McLare took home the gold, while Daina Armstrong and Shauna Kuebec were awarded silver in their respective weight classes. Taylor, former USports Rookie of the Year, was named the Most Outstanding Female Wrestler for the second year in a row, and has now won her third OUA title in as many years.

The women’s team finished with 71 points, well ahead of second place Guelph with 46, and third place Lakehead with 41.

Head Coach Marty Calder was named the 2019 OUA Coach of the Year for both men and women, an honour which he has now received 20 times. Second-year wrestler Nicole French was awarded the Female Athlete Community Service Award, making her the first non-York athlete to win this award since 2013.

While the awards and medals are extremely impressive, and for most schools an OUA Championship would be all they could ask for, the Badgers wrestling program is aiming higher, and ultimately look to win the USports National Championship at the end of the month. The event will be taking place on February 22 and 23 in Calgary, Alberta.