February 6, 2019 – With a freezing rain warning for all of Wednesday, Brock University campuses will be closed for Wednesday. Brock’s main campus, Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts in downtown St. Catharines and Hamilton campuses will be closed due to the inclement weather.



Rain is expected to move into the Niagara area on Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada, and could persist for much of the day before changing to freezing rain. It’s expected to continue into the night and into Thursday morning.

Students, faculty and the community should consider avoiding any travel on Wednesday, as surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

All classes, activities, which includes the zone and other campus services will not be operating today. Dining services will be available for those living in residence.

With campus being closed tonight’s Brock versus Waterloo basketball games will also be postponed. A rescheduled date should be announced by the OUA.