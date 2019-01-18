Winter storm coming to Niagara

January 18, 2019 Local News, News No comments

For the most part the Winter season has had minimum snowfall, but that is about to change this weekend.

The Niagara Region is under a Winter storm warning, with heavy snow at times. Environment Canada says 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected in the region beginning Saturday morning and tapering off Saturday night.

Temperature is expected to reach close to minus 20 with winds gusting to 60 km/h, creating the potential of near zero visibility at times.

Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will be tough to navigate through. Additionally, Public Safety Canada encourages the public to create an emergency plan that includes drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

 

About Satbir Singh

Satbir Singh is the 2018/2019 Editor-in-Chief of The Brock Press while balancing his final year at Brock University in the Labour Studies program. Formerly the Sports Editor, Satbir's passion goes beyond athletics as writing has become a part of his life. This is his fifth year working with The Brock Press and third as Editor-in-Chief.
Pin It

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>