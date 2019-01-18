Winter storm coming to Niagara

For the most part the Winter season has had minimum snowfall, but that is about to change this weekend.

The Niagara Region is under a Winter storm warning, with heavy snow at times. Environment Canada says 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected in the region beginning Saturday morning and tapering off Saturday night.

Temperature is expected to reach close to minus 20 with winds gusting to 60 km/h, creating the potential of near zero visibility at times.

Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will be tough to navigate through. Additionally, Public Safety Canada encourages the public to create an emergency plan that includes drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.