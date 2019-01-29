Weekend in review: Brock Sports

With the basketball and hockey teams playing their games at home this week, and volleyball taking the weekend off, you might be tempted to think that there was nothing else going on with Brock athletics. Several of the school’s lesser known teams were on the road this weekend, with some teams going as far as the west coast. Fencing, wrestling and curling all made the trip to compete in invitationals across the country, while swimming remained at home.

Swimming

Brock hosted the second of their two yearly Badger invitational swim meets this past Saturday. Highlights for the women at the meet include Jordyn Bandstra taking home gold in the 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 100m medley. Maggie May Smith took home two silvers in the 50m butterfly and the 100m medley. Georgia Rudolph and Sonia Romano took silver and bronze, respectively, in the 100m breaststroke. On the men’s side, Ethan Doyle went home with a second place finish in the 50m backstroke (Navraj Karla also took second in his event). Orhan Aydogan, Steven Taylor and Anthonie Korstanje also finished in the top three in their respective events. The Badgers will be hosting the OUA championships February 7-9.

Wrestling

The wrestling team traveled to Western, where the Mustangs hosted the Ontario Junior’s on Saturday and their annual wrestling open on Sunday. The elite Badgers team finished in the top three overall in every event that they have taken part in this season and this weekend was no exception. Head coach Marty Calder has built one of the most successful wrestling programs in the country, turning Brock into defending USports champions. They will be defending their titles at the OUA Championships in Guelph on February 2.

Curling

The Badgers made the journey to McMaster this weekend to take part in their annual invitational bonspiel. This was one of their final events before the OUA tournament from Feb. 14-18. The men’s team will be looking to reclaim their place as OUA champions, a title that they earned in the 2017/18 season. The women haven’t made it to the top since 2005 and look to steal the title from Laurier who have won four of the last five championships.

Fencing

The fencing team took the long trip to British Columbia to compete in the Canada Cup. Fencers from all over the country flew in to Richmond to showcase their fencing abilities. Aaron Olmstead had the team’s top finish. The Kinesiology major from Kingston, finished 11th in the men’s saber events. Olmstead previously earned a gold medal in this same event in November at the Brock open. Fencing coach Tim Stang has called saber one of the more difficult disciplines in fencing, making Olmstead’s national performance even more impressive.

Volleyball

Both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams had the weekend off but will be in Guelph on January 31. The women’s team is 8-5 and capable of making a playoff run this year while the men currently sit in last place in the West with a record of 3-9.