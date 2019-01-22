When it comes to hockey, Ryan Burton isn’t afraid to travel to chase the game. Born in Thunder Bay, he played minor hockey in his hometown until he graduated high school, and thereafter began his travels. He moved out west to play for the Cowichan Valley Capitals of the BCHL from 2014-16. Burton followed that up with a trip south to play for Union College in the NCAA. His return back to Ontario is still a 15 hour drive to his home of Thunder Bay, but he seems to be settling well into his first season at Brock.

No matter how far Burton has travelled for hockey, he hopes to return home to Thunder Bay, using his Sport Management degree to give back to the community.

“I think for sure I’d like to follow in my parents’ footsteps with their family business,” he said, referring to his family’s car dealership in Thunder Bay. “But with my Sport Management degree I’d like to be a hockey agent or an advisor for kids growing up playing hockey in Thunder Bay.”

Burton would have no shortage of clients, Thunder Bay is home to many minor hockey leagues as well as the Junior hockey team, the Thunder Bay North Stars. The northern town has produced some of hockey’s greatest talents, including Hall of Famer, and three-time Stanley Cup winner, Alex Delvecchio. More recently, the city has produced the Staal brothers and all four have had careers in the NHL, three of which are still ongoing.

Burton looks up to all of these players, particularly the eldest Stall brother, Eric. He admires the way Eric Staal has taken care of himself in his age as well as his ability to have a family and maintain a professional hockey career.

Hockey has always been one of the biggest loves of Burton’s life. He can’t really remember why or how he got into hockey, just that he always loved it.

“I think for me hockey was something, from the minute I put my skates on I loved the sport, and I still do honestly.” said Burton.

He talked a lot about growing up with hockey, touching on the different aspects of the game that were important to him. The actual playing of the game is only one part of what he loves so much about the sport.

“The friendships, the relationships you make playing hockey are important and I can’t say enough good things about it.”

Burton played his first game as a Badger in October, putting up four points on his first night in the form of a pair of goals and a pair of assists against York.

Since that night, he’s contributed five more goals and five more assists. He’s fit in well on the power play and appreciates the way his teammates contribute to the game.

“I think it’s pretty interesting to look at the team stats because everybody’s so close, there are guys who are always contributing. It’s cool to see when some guys have night off other guys bring it, and that’s why we have such a strong team,” said Burton.

“I think what we have here is a group of guys that on any given night can bring it, so you know I think the only goal I have is a team goal. Going to nationals, winning something there and bringing a trophy back to Brock.”

The Badgers are currently 15-5-2-2 with an average of three goals per game and sit in a tie for first in the OUA West.