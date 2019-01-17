Neil Lumsden retiring as Director of Brock Sports

After just three years at the helm of Brock Sports, Neil Lumsden is set to retire in the coming weeks, and Bryan Boles will be taking over on an interim basis as Director of Brock Sports.

During Lumsden’s time as athletic director, many Brock Badgers programs have reached significant milestones in their team history. Last year, both Brock men’s basketball and men’s hockey made their first trip to U Sports Nationals since the 2007-2008 season. The Brock wrestling teams continued to see huge success during Lumsden’s tenure, including three straight national championships for both the men and women.

Lumsden also oversaw many coaching changes in his time at Brock. Prior to the start of the 2018-2019 season, Brock removed the interim tag from Marty Williamson (men’s hockey), replaced Ashley MacSporran with Mike Rao (women’s basketball), hired Madhav Trivedi after the departure of Charles Kissi, and hired Steve Delaney (women’s volleyball).

On the sports performance side of the department, Lumsden’s tenure also saw the hiring of Brock’s first ever manager of sports performance, Steve Lidstone, in the summer of 2016.

Lumsden was also at the head of the department name change from Brock Athletics and Recreation to Brock Sports in August 2016.

Along with his tenure with Brock, Lumsden spent nine seasons in the CFL, playing for the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Eskimos. He won three Grey Cup’s with the Eskimos, and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

In his post-playing career, Lumsden was the Tiger-Cats general manager from 1997-2000, winning the Grey Cup in 1999. He would go on to being the COO of the UCI Road World Championships, and the head of Drive Marketing, a sports marketing firm.

Bryan Boles is currently the Associate Vice-President, Ancillary Services. Boles graduated from Brock in 2004 from the Goodman School of Business.

Lumsden was unavailable for an interview, but a full article will be included in the January 22 publication of The Brock Press.