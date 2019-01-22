This time last year, the Brock Badgers men’s hockey team was still eyeing a playoff spot — with their postseason hopes on the line every game. This year, things are looking much different. The Badgers hold a 15-5-2-2 record and are currently tied for first place in the OUA west division alongside Ryerson, who have the same record — the Badgers hold the tiebreaker with a 2-1 head-to-head record.

Brock’s lone game this weekend came against last-place Toronto at home. While they came in sitting in the basement of the west division standings, the Varsity Blues were in a must-win game if they wanted to stay alive in the playoff race. Only four points separate the fourth place York Lions and last place Varsity Blues, with four teams sitting with 21 points.

Despite the Badgers outshooting the Varsity Blues 44-31, they dropped the Saturday night contest 2-1 in the dying seconds of overtime.

Badgers head coach Marty Williamson pointed out that their special teams was where he wanted to see more production following the loss.

“That’s one of our big things, we should be able to get a goal a game off our power play, “ said Williamson. “We’ve gone dry on our power play a little bit.”

Admitting that it’s a learning process, the Badgers power play is 15th in the OUA at 12.5 per cent, but has had the second least amount of opportunities.

“We don’t seem to be reading the right decisions, whether we go low-high or east-west, we just seem to be forcing things and it’s not real comfortable for us right now,” said Williamson when discussing the power play flaws.

The Badgers power play struggled against Toronto in three chances, although the Varsity Blues penalty kill ranks 15th in the league. The Badgers have been mediocre since returning from the break going one-for-17 on the power play. Their last power play goal came on January 5 against York.

Though the Badgers don’t have to worry about a playoff spot, seeing as they’ve already clinched, Williamson said the team still has plenty to fight for in these last three weeks of the regular season.

“We want to finish in first, the motivation is to finish in first,” he said. “We have to get better for Lakehead, we need to keep putting points on the board to give ourselves a chance.”

The Badgers have six games remaining before the playoffs. This coming weekend they will host Lakehead on Jan. 25 at 7:15 p.m. at the Seymour-Hannah Centre, and again the next day for an early 2:15 p.m. contest. The final two weekends will see the Badgers travel to play Windsor and York, and host Ryerson and York.