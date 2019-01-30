Niagara Regional Police arrested 30-year-old Mohamed Abdi Ali on January 23, following an investigation regarding allegations of sexual assault in the city of St. Catharines

Ali is facing the alleged charge of sexual assault and was held in custody pending bail on Jan. 24.

An international student in the Goodman School of Business at Brock University, Ali was also a member of the Brock University Administrative Council as a Director of the Board.

In December, Ali posted photos on social media of him officially becoming a Canadian Citizen and thanking the Brock University Students’ Union, who he said helped with the process. All social media posts have been deleted on Ali’s Instagram.

In a statement released by BUSU, they say Ali handed in his resignation letter for both BUSU Board of Directors and BUSAC on Jan. 25.

The NRP believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-699-411, Option 3 Ext. 5100.

Information on crimes can also be submitted anonymously using Crime Stoppers of Niagara.

To leave an anonymous tip, please contact Crime Stoppers via:

Telephone – 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Online – www.niagaratips.ca

Crime Stoppers guarantees that you will remain anonymous through any of the methods offered to provide tips. You may also be eligible to receive a cash reward f up to $2,000 if the information leads to an arrest.