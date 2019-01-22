After just three years at the helm of Brock Sports, Neil Lumsden is retiring. He leaves a distinct legacy with the Badgers, overseeing many changes within the department.

“It’s always a bunch of things when you come to a decision like this, especially when — it’s been three years — the original plan was longer than that. An accumulative effect, I think, that just made me sit back and say ‘you need to think about taking some time for yourself’,” said Lumsden on coming to the decision to retire.

During Lumsden’s time as Director of Brock Sports, many Brock Badgers teams have reached significant milestones in their team history. Last year, both Brock men’s hockey and men’s basketball made their first trip to U Sports Nationals since the 2007-2008 season. The Brock wrestling teams continued to see huge success during Lumsden’s tenure, including national championships for the men (2016, 2017, 2018), and women (2016, 2017, 2018).

“I love this place, and adore the people I work with, from our staff to our coaches, it’s such an inspiring group of people,” Lumsden said when reflecting on his time with Brock Sports. “Having said all that, at some point looking at yourself — I’ve never been very good at this — and saying ‘What’s best for you?’ and I thought this was the right thing to do.”

Lumsden will be retiring at the end of the month, handing the reins over to Bryan Boles who will serve as the Director of Brock Sports on an interim basis.

“It’s very difficult thinking I won’t be here in February, March, April. As difficult as it is, sometimes you have to say time to move on,” said Lumsden.

When asked what some of his fondest memories are with Brock Sports, Lumsden said that it would be hard to give just one answer.

“Based on my personality and how I’ve come through sport, to me it always comes back to the people. I’ve been fortunate to be involved on a playing surface and off a playing surface, having success and winning, but when you get together you don’t talk about the winning, you talk about the people. It’s people who are important, the people get you where you want to go to as an individual and as a group.”

Lumsden reiterated the importance of people when he talked about the number of coaching changes the past three years. Before the current season alone, the Badgers saw coaching changes in multiple major sports; the interim tag was removed from Marty Williamson (men’s hockey), Ashley MacSporran replaced with Mike Rao (women’s basketball), Madhav Trivedi was hired after the departure of Charles Kissi (men’s basketball) and Steve Delaney was hired (women’s volleyball).

“I learned a long time ago that one of the key pillars you have to build in and around is leadership. Leadership is about the people in the locker room and who they’ll follow. When it comes down to it, we need to have people with leadership qualities and integrity, who are put in a role responsible for student-athletes. When you match that with skill, talent and understanding of the sport and everything you pack in there, that’s what you need to have in this kind of environment. That’s what we have now,” said Lumsden.

“It’s my job to take care of the brand and the people, there’s nothing worse than having to cut somebody or fire a coach, but you have to keep your eye on what the big picture is. I’ll match us up with anybody, any sport, anywhere — north of the border or south. We’ve got great people here.”

One area that seems to have taken a slight dip this season was the Brock Badgers fan attendance at games. Many home games have been underwhelming compared to the standard Brock set as the best fans in Canada.

“We had some pretty good systems in place, and it was a lot of hard work by student groups in place. I think this year there have been some changes, and we’ve had to focus on some other things and other areas that in the past weren’t our responsibility. I think it will start to pick up again. It’s okay if it waves a bit, but it never dips. Timing is involved, too, but my expectation is that we will continue to lead the way in student engagement.”

As Lumsden departs, it’s unclear who will serve the role as Director of Brock Sports beyond the end of this academic year. However, Lumsden said he doesn’t necessarily think anything needs to change.

“The trajectory we are on is where I felt we should be at this time. What I’m seeing and what I’ve felt is that everyone feels good about what we’ve done the past few years.”

Lumsden’s advice for anyone who finds themselves in his seat in the future? Be all in.

“This is a job that, in order to do it right, you have to live. You’re all in, which means everything. There isn’t anything that’s not important when it comes to a student-athlete. It really is a lifestyle, and if you don’t understand it, don’t even try to get into it. It’s consuming, you don’t walk in, you dive in.”