Condotta leading women’s volleyball

Brock women’s volleyball has been on a roll since the start of the second half of the season, while the men’s playoff chances have started to diminish.

The women’s team started their weekend at home on January 18 following a big win against the Windsor Lancers back on Jan. 13. They would play host to the Lakehead Thunderwolves; the owners of the worst record in the OUA West Division, possessing just one win thus far, which came back on Oct. 27. Given that the Badgers had a share of second place in that very same division entering the Friday match, they needed to take care of business and that’s exactly what they did.

The match ended at 3-0 in favour of Brock and the Badgers dominated throughout, taking the sets by scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-15. Because of how comfortably things went in favour of the Badgers, they were able to involve 14 different players over the course of the match. This hadn’t happened since the Badgers defeated Royal Military College 3-0 back on Nov. 9.

The Badgers faced a tougher task on the road against McMaster for a match that would give the Badgers an edge for second place in the OUA West. Brock held a two point lead in the standings on the Marauders entering the match but McMaster held two games in hand. In what was the first matchup between the two teams this season, they went back and forth eventually needing a fifth set to break a 2-2 tie. In the end, Brock emerged victorious (23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-15, 15-13) and improved their record to 8-5. They now sit alone in second place, four points ahead of a group of four teams beneath them.

The Badgers have put any questions to bed regarding their loss to Western in their first game back from the break as they now find themselves in the midst of a three game win streak.

“We’ve definitely gotten back into the rhythm of things since the break,” said Badgers outside hitter Laura Condotta. “We haven’t even played at our full potential yet which is really exciting for our future matches.”

“This weekend was amazing and it was a full team effort to win both games. Everyone had an aggressive mentality to win and played with confidence,” said Condotta.

Things are shaping up nicely in terms of the Badgers’ chase for a playoff spot and for Condotta, who leads the OUA in kills with 183, she finds herself in a unique position leading the team.

“This year is a huge difference from my past years at Brock,” said Condotta. “Having a whole roster that’s on the same page when it comes to working hard and not settling for anything less than a win is an amazing environment to be in and is clearly showing in our results.”

Condotta is a fourth year player and has yet to qualify for the playoffs in her time with Brock but that streak may finally be coming to an end.

“Being able to say that we have a chance of making a playoff push is so exciting for me and the rest of my team because that hasn’t been a reality for us in my years at Brock,” she said. “We’re working really hard, achieving results and just building on the motivation we need for the rest of the season.”

Over the last three seasons the Badgers went a combined 13-44, and their 8-5 record ties their most wins in a single season since the 2014-15 season.

The Badgers will have the upcoming weekend off as their next match won’t take place until they face the Guelph Gryphons on the road on Jan. 31.

On the men’s side, the Badgers went up against the first place McMaster Marauders on Jan. 20, but the team certainly didn’t seem intimidated by the challenge. Ultimately, the Badgers lost but they forced things to a deciding fifth set against the class of the OUA West. The final score was 3-2 McMaster (20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 15-13). The Badgers are one of three OUA teams that have been able to take the Marauders to five sets.

As a result, the Badgers fall to 3-9 and have fallen to the bottom of their division. Their next chance to get things back on track won’t come until Jan. 31 at Guelph.