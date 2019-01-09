Brock University released an email Wednesday morning to students enrolled in Professor David Schimmelpenninck’s second-year history class, saying the course is cancelled for the winter term.

The email was sent out by the Dean of Humanities, Carol Merriam, at about 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

“This is to inform you that HIST 2P64 has been cancelled for this term, effective immediately,” stated the email.

Students enrolled in the course are advised to contact an academic advisor to discuss potential replacement courses, and email provided other History courses that still have openings.

Schimmelpenninck’s first lecture was scheduled for January 10 at 5:00 p.m.

The university said in a press release that the course cancellation is due to a personnel matter and will not comment further.

“The University takes very seriously the right of every member of the Brock community to work and study in a respectful and safe environment. Brock will be accelerating the previously scheduled review of its Sexual Violence and Harassment Police,” said the release.

The student activist group demanding for Schimmelpenninck to resign without a buyout say they will still have a rally protest on Jan. 10 in front of the Sir Isaac Brock statue, but the silent rally that was going to take place outside of Schimmelpenninck’s lecture is cancelled.