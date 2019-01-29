Brock Art Collective holds term preview

Having hosted its first event of the term, the BAC has provided a preview of upcoming events for the student artists comprising its membership. With its leadership graduating, the collective is preparing not only for the term, but also for the future of the organization.

The Brock Art Collective (BAC) is a student-run initiative, on campus, that organizes and promotes opportunities and events for students as well as members of the community. The BAC provides students with the opportunity to express themselves to the Brock and Niagara community, through their artwork. By being a part of the collective, students have the opportunity to have their artwork showcased in galleries and participate in field trips and workshops.

The BAC is spearheaded by Sarah Martin, a fourth-year visual arts major and an honours student and Vice President of the collective, along with her co-worker, Syerra Jasmin. Workshops and exhibitions are two specific opportunities provided to students who participate in the BAC. These events are able to provide students with opportunities to gain experience and knowledge practicing as artists while in school.

“We aim to provide experiences outside of the classroom based on student needs and opinions. For example, in March we will be hosting a Juried exhibition at the Niagara Artists Centre, a gallery run by a local community of artists. Students will have the chance to have their work juried and exhibited, and the opportunity to win some cash prizes,” said Martin.

The Art Block exhibit is one program run by the collective, and has featured over 80 pieces of student work on wooden blocks. These panels feature artwork of a variety of mediums and each, typically, starts at the sale price of $40.

“Art Block is our most popular event that invites the public and members of the community to purchase art, making money for students with only 10 per cent coming back to the club for workshop materials and exhibition fees,” said Martin.

At the beginning of each semester, the collective hosts a preview of the many events and opportunities planned.

“We could easily just post this information online too, but we host these meetings in person because we can personally connect with our members, and get face-to-face feedback on what’s working for them. For our upcoming meeting, we are discussing exhibition opportunities over the next few months, like our show at Mahtay Café and the Juried show at the NAC,” said Martin.

Martin and Jasmin will be graduating this year, prompting the collective to begin planning for an election to determine its new senior leadership. Self-nominated students will run for positions determined by student votes.

The Brock Art Collective has over 89 paid members as well as a Facebook group consisting of 280 members who have subscribed to updates. Paid members are able to participate in workshops at a lower cost as well as fees being waived for art submissions to shows at Mahtay Cafe. For Art Block events, students are required to be paid members in order to participate.

Throughout the year you can find student artwork on display at a variety of venues. This includes the Art Block show at the Marilyn I. Walker gallery, the Niagara Artists Centre Juried show and the bi-annual exhibitions at Mahtay Café.

“The BAC is an opportunity to try out new art-related activities and not to elaborate and communicate with other artists and local folk. This is beneficial to any individual trying to further pursue their passions and knowledge,” said Renz Baluyot, a fourth year student in the studio arts program and active member of the Brock Art Collective. “The [BAC] is an opportunity to practice and try out different mediums, interact with local and student artists, help artists get exposure to the local community, help them know a little bit of how artists work outside of an education system, and to have a fun, productive, and creative evening events.”

Students interested in learning more about the Brock Art Collective should visit experiencebu.brocku.ca or email brockartcollective@gmail.com