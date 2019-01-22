After a hectic first three weeks of the new year, both the men and women’s basketball teams, and the women’s hockey team will return home to St. Catharines for the foreseeable future. Here is what you missed this past week as the Badgers wrapped up their respective road trips.

Men’s Basketball:

The Badgers finished up their road trip with a 101-100 win over Guelph, before dropping the finale to Windsor 98-93.

The Badgers saw all five starters score in double figures against the Gryphons, led by Tyler Brown’s 22 points, Cassidy Ryan’s 21 points and Daniel Cayer’s 11 points and 14 rebounds. Despite Gryphons rookie Malcolm Glanville putting up 39 points for the second time in his last four games, the Badgers were able to take an early lead in the fourth and never looked back.

The Badgers travelled to Windsor for their final game of the road trip, only to lose a close one in overtime to the now 6-10 Lancers. Brock held a 12 point lead with under four minutes to go in regulation, before a 12-0 Windsor run sent the game to OT. The Badgers were held scoreless in the final 3:40 of regulation. The 12-0 run extended into a 17-0 run in the extra frame, sealing the win for Windsor, and bumping down Brock into third in the OUA West.

Cassidy Ryan, however, put up a monster 28 points and 18 rebounds, while Simpson added 23 and 11.

The 10-6 Badgers will return home to play a pair of games against the Algoma Thunderbirds on Jan. 25 and 26.

Women’s Basketball:

The Badgers women’s team also finished with a 3-2 road trip, however, the final two games most likely left a bitter taste in their mouths as they dropped both games to Guelph and Windsor.

The Badgers held a 15 point lead heading into the fourth against Guelph, before being outscored 31-10 in the frame to lose 77-71. Melissa Tatti and Kristin Gallant led the way for Brock, with Tatti putting up 20 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and six steals, while Gallant scored a season-high 21 with 19 of those coming in the second half.

It was a similar story Saturday night in Windsor, as the game was neck-and-neck through three-quarters of action before the Lancers outscored the Badgers 23-11 in the fourth to take the 72-63 win. It was once again Tatti and Gallant who accounted for more than half of the Badgers points, with Tatti scoring 25 points with four assists and three steals, and Gallant tacked on 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Badgers currently sit fourth place in the OUA West with eight games to go in the regular season. The first two of those will come on Jan. 25 and 26 against Algoma.

Women’s Hockey:

The Badgers had just one game this week, coming on the road against the Waterloo Warriors. Coming into the game, the Badgers and Warriors were tied with 28 points apiece. Dollee Meigs scored a power play goal for the Warriors in the first period, while the Badgers’ Cassidy Maplethorpe answered back in the second to tie the game up at one heading into the final period.

The third was dominated by Waterloo, as Samantha Burbridge and Brooklyn Sarnovsky each scored a goal before Selena Driven tacked on an empty-netter to seal the 4-1 win. Waterloo’s Taytum Clairmont recorded three assists on the night, while goaltender Amanda Smith made 30 saves.

The win broke the tie in favour of the Warriors, as they now sit in sixth place, while the Badgers dropped to eighth in the OUA. The now 10-4-2 Badgers will host the 12-5-1 Ryerson Rams on Jan. 26 at the Seymour-Hannah Centre.