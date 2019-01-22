Brock’s curling teams began play in 2019 as they hosted their annual Invitational Bonspiel at the St. Catharines Golf and Country Club and St. Catharines Curling Centre.

“This would be our ninth year [hosting], but we’ve grown over the years and it was four years ago that we started inviting the Junior Varsity teams to give our JV team some competition,” said Brock Curling head coach Murray Etherington. “This year was the biggest ever with 32 teams.”

Etherington deemed the bonspiel to be a success in more ways than one as the event got all of their program’s teams involved, preparing them for the more important competitions that await them in the near future. The varsity men’s team went 2-3 over the weekend while the varsity women went 4-1. The JV teams were also involved as the men went 2-2 and the women went 3-2.

Etherington was impressed by the play of his varsity teams, as each were overcoming some missing pieces in one way or another.

“Our varsity women has two new members, we lost two from last year, so to play against some of the other varsity women’s teams and have our only loss come against Queen’s, who are a really good team, [is satisfying],” said the coach. “Terri Weeks continued off of where she was last year. She was an All-Canadian skip at USports and she had a really good weekend leadership and shot-making wise.”

As for the men, they had to go through the weekend without their star skip. Sam Steep was away at the Under-21 nationals with Team Ontario.

“Everyone on the team had to move up and play a different position. Nick Lemieux has to get a lot of credit. He’s our vice on the team but he had to step up. So really, when you consider what they were able to accomplish without [Steep], I think that’s a pretty good record,” said Etherington.

The Badgers curling program is coming off of a strong showing in the 2017-18 season as both men’s and women’s teams qualified for the USports nationals. The men captured OUA gold but came up short at nationals, while the women earned bronze at both stages. Looking ahead, Etherington is hopeful his teams will compete at that level once again.

“Even though we lost some people to graduation, with the people that have come in and filled the roles, I really believe that we’re strong enough to again be in contention for medals,” said Etherington. “At the OUA’s if you win a medal you’ll go to nationals because Ontario gets three spots. So, yeah I fully believe we’ll be in the hunt for another medal.”

It’s no secret that this success from Brock curling is due to their ability to develop players. According to Etherington, the program was one of the first in Ontario to begin carrying JV teams. What transpired at the invitational only further emphasized the depth of the program.

“I think what showed with both JV teams, especially the women’s team going 3-2, they played some of the other JV teams but they also played some of the varsity teams. I think that going forward, it really shows that we’ve got a lot of good curlers that have come in the last couple of years and that the developmental part of it and succession planning is going really well,” said Etherington.

With another Brock Invitational Bonspiel in the rearview mirror, the Badgers will head to McMaster on Jan. 26 and 27 for their final preparation before OUA’s.

“We’ll look at what we need to work on strategically, there may be some parts of the game that we want to stress. We’ll kind of look at certain situations from these exhibition bonspiels to practice and prepare for OUA’s,” said Etherington.

The OUA tournament takes place at the KW Granite Curling Club Feb. 14 to 18 and if all goes the Badgers’ way, they’ll find themselves headed to Fredericton, New Brunswick for the USports National Championships.