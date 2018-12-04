Campus highlights of 2018

It’s safe to say that 2018 has been a long year. There have been tragedies and sorrows for us all. There have also been some positive moments, silver linings to stormy clouds that remind us of the good in life. While my experience is not universal, I have listed some of my favourite moments from the year, in no particular order, and hope you enjoy the chance to reminisce.

Brock Bachelor(ette)

BrockTV blessed us not only with the smash hit Brock Bachelorette but also with its sequel, Brock Bachelor. This quality programming is exactly what I look for in campus productions, and I’m grateful to the BrockTV team for providing endless laughs and entertainment.

The Trans-Inclusion Project and All-Genders Washroom Project

These projects were launched to make Brock a more inclusive place for trans folx and people of all genders. Efforts put forward to make our campus welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community are a win in my books.

O-Week 2018

I’ll be honest, I didn’t attend many O-Week events. I did, however, have a great time hearing friends talk about their fun experiences. Maybe I’m a little disappointed that I missed goat yoga.

Legally Blonde

Back in March, Brock Musical Theatre put on Legally Blonde and my heart exploded. I love the movie and know all of the words to the musical forward and backward, as the soundtrack has been my study playlist for years.

Expanded personal counselling services

Increasing mental health supports for students is wildly important. In particular, the introduction of urgent 24/7 telephone counselling (accessed by calling 1-833-276-2533) was a new, deeply important move.

All-day breakfast at Tim Hortons on campus

There is nothing more pure than the smile on a student’s face when they have time to buy a Tim’s bagel between classes. Given the overwhelming popularity of the new location, this is an obvious highlight of the year.

Tarana Burke presentation

The #MeToo movement is incredibly relevant, and bringing it to Brock opened conversations about sexual violence on campus and how we talk about it.

Reopening of the hallway between the library and Mac Chown

The ultimate shortcut is back! After agonizing months of walking around Thistle or outside across the bus loop, we can now cut through the library again as Boomer the Badger himself intended.

New Goodman classrooms

The new Goodman School of Business is shiny, glitzy and high-tech. This is a very selfish entry because I am still reeling over well-lit lectures in comfortable classrooms that aren’t filled with the ominous creaking chorus of the old Taro Hall chairs.

PACHRED

The introduction of the President’s Advisory Committee on Human Rights, Equity and Decoloniztion (PACHRED) represented a serious step towards decolonizing campus and supporting equity for all people.