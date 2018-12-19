After a recall petition followed up by a referendum to remove the Vice President, External Affairs from office, Brock University Students’ Union will fill the vacant position through a job application process.

A job posting has gone up on the BUSU website and the Students’ Union is hopeful to fill the VPEA position by the end of January. The deadline to apply is January 11, and applicants will need to submit a cover letter and resume. The position is open to all Brock undergraduate students.

An executive position in BUSU is normally decided by an undergraduate vote, generally held in the February Executive Election. However, with limited time, BUSU, Brock University Students’ Administrative Council and the Board of Directors have chosen to fill the position through a regular job application and hiring process.

This course of action comes after 65.7 per cent of 2,925 undergraduate students voted to remove Peter Henen from his VPEA position between December 4 and 6. Henen was voted into the executive seat in February 2018 and only lasted slightly over seven months.

According to the job posting, the position will only be held until April 30, 2019, like the other three BUSU executives. Some qualifications that must be met are: the applicant must be enrolled in at least a half credit course at Brock, applicant must have a minimum 60 per cent average, must be at least 18 years old, and the candidate would not be allowed to run in the upcoming February 2019 Executive Elections.

The job posting also lists primary job functions, responsibilities of the job and working conditions. More details of the job can be found here: https://www.brockbusu.ca/involvement/opportunities/jobs/

For the upcoming February BUSU Executive Elections, here are the upcoming important dates: