A holiday playlist (with no holiday music)

Please don’t think I’m a Scrooge. There’s nothing wrong with a good carol and a bit of Paul McCartney at Christmas time. But Christmas isn’t the only thing happening right now, and there is only so much Mariah Carey I can take before I start to lose my mind. With that in mind, I’ve put together this playlist of music that fits the holiday spirits, but without ever specifically mentioning the holiday’s. This time of year has a lot of ups and downs for me, so expect a lot of moods here: some perfect party tunes and something to listen to when walking through the snow in the evening. Enjoy!

Eric Johnson

Cliffs of Dover (Live from Austin, TX)

Christophe Beck

Linus and Lucy (from The Peanuts Movie)

Alabama Shakes

Always Alright

R.E.M

Nightswimming

The Killers

All These Things That I’ve Done

dodie.

Party Tattoos

King Charles

Gamble for a Rose

Foy Vance

Upbeat, Feel Good

Queen

Bohemian Rhapsody

U2

Pride (In the Name of Love)

Huey Lewis and the News

Power of Love

Def Leppard

Pour Some Sugar On Me