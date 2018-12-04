A holiday playlist (with no holiday music)

Please don’t think I’m a Scrooge. There’s nothing wrong with a good carol and a bit of Paul McCartney at Christmas time. But Christmas isn’t the only thing happening right now, and there is only so much Mariah Carey I can take before I start to lose my mind. With that in mind, I’ve put together this playlist of music that fits the holiday spirits, but without ever specifically mentioning the holiday’s. This time of year has a lot of ups and downs for me, so expect a lot of moods here: some perfect party tunes and something to listen to when walking through the snow in the evening. Enjoy!
Eric Johnson
Cliffs of Dover (Live from Austin, TX)
Christophe Beck
Linus and Lucy (from The Peanuts Movie)
Alabama Shakes
Always Alright
R.E.M
Nightswimming
The Killers
All These Things That I’ve Done
dodie.
Party Tattoos
King Charles
Gamble for a Rose
Foy Vance
Upbeat, Feel Good
Queen
Bohemian Rhapsody
U2
Pride (In the Name of Love)
Huey Lewis and the News
Power of Love
Def Leppard
Pour Some Sugar On Me