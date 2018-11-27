Successful weekend for women’s hockey, wrestling

In what was yet another busy weekend of Brock Badgers sports, as the women’s hockey team picked up two road wins against the Western Mustangs and Windsor Lancers. In addition to hockey, both the men’s and women’s wrestling teams traveled to Hamilton to compete in the Ontario Senior Championships.

Women’s hockey:

The Badgers secured a shootout win over the Mustangs on Nov. 23 after trailing 2-0 after the first period. The Badgers responded with three unanswered goals, the first, courtesy of Annie Berg. Cassidy Maplethorpe and Makyla Porter each added a power play goal of their own to give Brock a 3-2 lead midway through the third. The go-ahead goal by Porter was her first career OUA goal, which couldn’t have come at a better time for the Badgers.

The Mustangs would respond with a power play goal of their own in the third, as April Clark’s second of the night tied the game at three. The overtime frame saw many good chances for the Badgers, but they were ultimately unable to capitalize, even with Western taking a ‘too-many-men’ penalty in the extra frame.

“[We] just needed to dial in on our keys to the game and get our feet moving with puck poise,” said Badgers Head Coach, Margot Page.

Maplethorpe and Amanda Ieradi found the back of the net in the shootout, as the Badgers and goaltender Jensen Murphy were able to secure the shootout win, with Murphy saving both Mustang shots to complete the comeback. Murphy finished with 33 saves on 36 shots for the night.

“Our special teams have been our bread and butter so far. We always want to be a threat on the power play but we also need to start performing five-on-five,” said Page.

The Badgers played catch-up once again on Saturday against the Windsor Lancers, trailing 1-0 late in the third until Hunter Accursi tied the game with five minutes left. The Badgers would once again need extra time to pick up the win, with Morgan Dezell scoring the game winner two minutes into OT. Annie Berg assisted on both goals, while Jensen Murphy stood on her head saving 36 out of 37 shots.

The pair of wins propels the Badgers to 7-3-0, with their next game coming on Nov. 29 against the Guelph Gryphons in St. Catharines.

Wrestling:

Both the men and women’s wrestling teams competed in the Ontario Senior Championships on Nov. 24, where the elite skill of Brock wrestling was once again on display.

For the men’s side, Ty Bridgewater, Ligrit Sadiku, Richard Deschatelets Jr., and Cruiz Manning all won their respective weight divisions, while it was Kristina McLaren, Hannah Taylor and Darrion Sterling who came in first for the women.

“I thought as a group we showed good competitive spirit, we had fight, we had resolve,” said head coach Marty Calder. “Some need more and have to demand more from themselves. That’s a work in progress, I guess.”

Calder stressed the fact that his squads will need to improve in order to win another national championship.

“We need to get better each day, make every training session count. If we can do that, we will be in the hunt in late February. The key is progress, not stagnancy. We are not good enough at this point to win a national championship. We’re going to have to earn it!”

The Badgers wrestling teams won’t see any more action until the new year, when they will host to Brock Open on Jan. 12.