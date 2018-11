Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory with the first ‘real’ snowfall of the year on its way.

The Niagara region is expected to receive five to 10 cm of snow during Thursday night, which will impact driving conditions. The snowfall could affect the evening commute and the commute Friday morning.

This is the largest snowfall so far this winter.

On Friday, the snow is expected to be mixed with rain starting around 7:00 a.m., as temperatures are expected to move above zero.