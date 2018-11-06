Music round up: the best singles of the last few weeks

Ariel Posen – “The Things That I’ve Said”

If you don’t think there’s good rock music out there anymore, you’re not looking hard enough. The second single from Ariel Posen’s upcoming solo album is a delightful, high-energy rock jam that already sounds like a classic. You can practically hear the band’s smiles in the recording; it’s like they captured joy right onto the vinyl. It might be scientifically proven that you can’t have a bad day if you listen to this track in the morning.

dodie – “If I’m Being Honest”

Dodie Clark, known professionally as dodie, is one of the most exciting musicians to ever emerge from the YouTube scene. Her music has a clearly defined aesthetic and is incredibly articulate about everything from mental health to lost loves to best friends. ‘If I’m Being Honest’ is the second single from her upcoming EP Human and it’s something very different for her. Dodie’s love of musicals shines through here more than on any other song: starting with just a voice and keyboard and expanding with a gorgeous string ensemble, this song should be on Broadway. It should be in La La Land. And more than anything, it should be on your Spotify playlist.

Orla Gartland – “Between My Teeth”

Irish singer-songwriter Orla Gartland took a step back from making music on YouTube a little while ago to focus on producing the best quality music she was capable of. While she never really left YouTube, her focus has been on herself and her Patreon supporters, who have been able to hear her transition into an indie artist of incredibly high calibre. ‘Between My Teeth’, her latest single, is driven, purposeful and delightful. With hugely evocative lyrics punctuated by a soft yet powerful beat and excellent production on guitars and background vocals, Gartland has proved yet again that she has found her true artistic voice.

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Party For One”

I adore Carly Rae Jepsen’s music with every fibre of my being. I have absolutely no shame about this and I will fight you if I catch you talking trash. Even when I was an angsty pre-teen who thought it was cool to hate on pop music, I’d be blasting ‘Call Me Maybe’ all the livelong day. I’m pleased to report that ‘Party For One’, Jepsen’s newest single and anthem for self love, is another certified jam that I will be excitedly telling everyone I know about. Not only is her unique brand of 80s-tinged synthpop in fine form here, but it’s in the service of lyrics that scream to the heavens about the importance of enjoying time to yourself. It’s a jam, she’s a queen, there’s a lot to love here.

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME – “Do It All the Time”

I have no idea where this duo came from, but their music videos have been all over my YouTube suggestions for weeks now and I am very glad I finally decided to check them out. I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME are serving up delicious, cynical synthpop, the sort of thing The Killers might make if Brandon Flowers wasn’t an eternal example of human sunshine. “Do it All the Time”, their most recent release, is easily the high point of their short list of singles. Powered by a funky-fresh beat, an enigmatic vocal performance and over the top, self-satirical lyrics, it might not be the most original sound but it’s the best example of that sound I can find.