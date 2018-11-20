Men’s hockey exchanges lopsided games

What started out as a great weekend for the Brock men’s hockey team with a 5-2 win over Waterloo at home to extend their win streak to four games, ended on a solemn note with a 5-1 loss to Western.

In the win against Waterloo, the defence pairing of Jake Ringuette and Dexter Weber were dominant against the Warriors, both offensively and in their own end. Ringuette scored the third goal for the Badgers and what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

“These guys just show up every night, they’re hard to play against, that’s what we like, they’re so good with one-on-ones, great communication. They’re veteran guys that just get how to play the game,” said head coach Marty Williamson.

While the Badgers found themselves with a four goal lead midway through the second period, their play slipped a bit for the remainder of the second. The Warriors broke Logan Thompson’s shutout midway through the third period with an odd bounce, but the Badgers were able to get a fifth goal to seal the deal.

“We got the job done. After we scored the fourth goal we had a spell there for about 10 minutes where we weren’t very good, unfortunate bounce to break the shutout,” said Williamson. “The good thing was we got ourselves to five [goals], and we don’t lose too many times when we get to five.”

Despite their loss on Saturday, the Badgers are a much different team compared to November of last season. It’s unusual to see them on the losing side of a game, especially a lopsided one. Williamson credits the attitude of their team as a major contribution to the early success they’ve had.

“We feel like we should win every game that we go out there. We’ve got that confidence, we recruited guys that we felt could be part of a winning program,” said Williamson. “We’re not the fanciest team in the world, but these guys play for each other, I think we’re a tight team, we know when we don’t play well and how to fix it, and we know what works for us.”

While Brock struggled Saturday in London, first-year goaltender Logan Thompson sits first among all OUA goalies in saves this season with 369. While the Badgers have no other players in the top five for any of the major league stats, it’s not for a lack of production offensively. The Badgers have 19 players who have recorded at least one point this season, 18 of whom have recorded multiple points.

After the weekend split, the Badgers have dropped to third place in the OUA West division (9-4-0, 18 points). Ryerson currently sits in first in the West (10-1-1-1, 21 points), and York sits second (9-2-1-1, 19 points).

The Badgers have four games remaining before the winter break, three of which they will play at home (Nov. 23 against Laurier, Nov. 24 against Western, and November 30th against Guelph), and one on the road against first-place Ryerson (Saturday, December 1st).