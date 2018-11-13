How retired athletes remain in shape

Living a healthy lifestyle is something most people strive to achieve. Whether that ambition comes to fruition or not, the modern day healthy diets is vastly different from that of the past.

For retired athletes, maintaining the same physical condition from their playing days is a bit unrealistic, unless of course you’re Karl Malone whose 55 year-old arms still resemble the sturdiest of oak trees. That being said, it can be incredibly challenging for athletes, to all of a sudden, stop exercising.

For someone who has been training every day since they were 16 years old, how does one just suddenly stop? The physical grind of an athlete’s rigorous schedule has been engraved inside their heads for decades now, which makes it easy to see why some athletes struggle with retirement.

Many find themselves doing TV, whether it be broadcasting, sideline interviews, analysis, etc. It keeps athletes involved in the game they love, even if they clumsily trip over their words like Charles Barkley.

However many athletes find themselves on the other side of the spectrum; they haven’t made any public appearances, and when they finally do, it looks far from the once dominant force they once were. It can be hard for athletes to remain active, especially after beating their bodies up so badly during their playing careers.

Unfortunately, many retired athletes have passed away in their 50s and 60s, due to a number of health conditions. After seeing NBA legends Darryl Dawkins, Moses Malone and Anthony Mason all pass due to heart attacks in an eight month span back in 2015, the NBA began to offer free cardiac screenings for all NBA alumni, in order to give retired players some insight on their well being.

Especially with athletes retiring in their late 30s, and many NFL players in their late 20s, the question of ‘what am I going to do for the next 40 years’ can be quite challenging to answer. Luckily, athletes have a luxury that very few people have — millions of dollars!

The two biggest reasons for a lack of exercise among everyday joes is the cost and lack of time. Both of those factors are not a problem for athletes who retire at 38 with tens of millions in the bank. If you’ve seen a photo of Mike Bibby recently, you would think he played baseball in the late 90s. The man looks like the child of Mark McGwire and Bane.

Bibby says his typical day lasts from seven in the morning to midnight, with a number of workouts focusing on cardio, strength, and a mix of basketball. He says he has altered his diet so he is eating smaller meals more frequently, as opposed to the standard three meals the majority of North America is used to.

Again, it’s easy to workout three times a day in a first-class facility when you’re a rich retiree at age 39. That being said, Bibby’s impressive new physique is an example of his successful retirement. He should take advantage of his situation, and he absolutely is setting an example for others in his shoes.

The hope is that more and more retired athletes can take advantage of their finances and age, and are able to live a long and healthy life. Whether you idolized a particular player, or booed them at every opportunity possible, nobody wants to see any more patches on jerseys, or pregame ceremonies due to players deaths. Here’s to hoping the athletes of the past can stay around for as long as possible.