Over the last five years it has become common knowledge around U Sports that Johneil Simpson is a scorer. The 6’5 guard is a threat from the three-point line but can also attack the rim at will.

Seven games into the 2018/19 season, Simpson is yet again having himself a career season. He’s currently tied with his career-high in field goal percentage at 46.6 per cent — he last did that in 2016/17 — and he’s making a career-high 7.9 shots per game. His 16.9 shots attempted per game falls short of his 17.4 attempts he took in his rookie season.

Other career-highs thus far for Simpson are 22.3 points per game, 5.1 three-pointers made per game, 10.7 threes attempted per game, 48 per cent shooting from three, and 6.6 rebounds per game. He’s also taking care of the ball, averaging only 1.4 turnovers per game.

Simpson’s impressive season so far has led him to being third in the OUA in points per game (fifth in U Sports), first in both the OUA and U Sports in three-pointers made with 36 (nine more than the next player in the OUA) and first in the OUA in three-point percentage (minimum 2.5 attempted per game).

The Toronto native has been the best player for the Badgers this season, leading the team in scoring in five of their seven games.

On November 10, against Laurentian, Simpson moved into seventh all-time in Badgers career-point leaders, which begs the question: could Simpson finish his final season with Brock as the program’s all-time leading scorer?

It’s very possible that Simpson surpasses his friend and former teammate Dani Elgadi for the second spot, but it’ll take some team winning for him to move into number one.

The current leader list looks as followed:

David Picton – 2,939 Dani Elgadi – 2,819 Brad Rootes – 2,790 Ken Murray – 2,767 Kevin Stienstra – 2,726 Ryan Dudley – 2,625 Johneil Simpson – 2,470

At first glance it may seem impossible for Simpson to surpass Elgadi, let alone Picton, but with 16 games remaining on the schedule and at the rate he’s scoring, it’s very possible.

Based on Simpson’s current points per game (22.3), he’s on pace to score 357 more points this season. That would bring his career total to 2,827 — moving him second all-time and ahead of Elgadi. That 2,827 total would leave him 112 points shy of Picton but with the Badgers high chances of making the playoffs, Simpson will have a potential extra two to three OUA playoff games and even more games if the Badgers find their way back to the U Sports Final 8 national tournament.

Picton has held the record at Brock since 1996, as he played for the Badgers from 1991-96. He helped the Badgers in his rookie season to the programs first CIAU (now U Sports) National Championship. In his career, Picton was named OUAA (now OUA) West Rookie of the Year, a OUAA Second Team All-Star, CIAU National Championship All-Star, a CIAU First Team All-Canadian, a OUAA West MVP and he was an OUAA First Team All-Star three times. Picton’s jersey number 31 is retired at Brock.

Simpson, an OUA All-Star himself, would need at least an extra five games with the 16 remaining regular season games to pass Picton. However, it’s very realistic that at this rate Simpson will finish his five seasons at Brock as the second best scorer in program history.

At his current rate, Simpson will move into sixth all-time on January 12 at Waterloo. His opportunity to pass Elgadi would also come on the road as the Badgers finish their season with back-to-back games at Lakehead.

If Simpson’s hot shooting continues this season it could lead to a lot of milestones for him personally, but it’ll also enhance the Badgers chances of a deep playoff run.