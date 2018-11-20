The Brock Press received a statement on Tuesday afternoon from Brock University Students’ Union President Aidan Hibma, regarding current Vice-President, External Affairs Peter Henen.

In the statement, Hibma says the BUSU Board of Directors have tasked him to begin a process to remove Henen from office.

“The decision to move towards a recall referendum was a result of various performance related issues, within his role over the last six months,” said Hibma.

There is a current recall petition going around campus. Hibma will need a minimum of 320 signatures from the undergraduate student-body for BUSU to move forward with any action.

Hibma would not provide further detail regarding the matter.

Its expected that the petition will be brought forward at the next Brock University Students’ Administrative Council meeting, which is set to take place on November 21 at 6:30 p.m.