Badgers face tough two games to close off first half

After another weekend split, the Brock Badgers men’s hockey team regained their second place spot in the OUA West division. The Badgers dropped their second straight game to Western this past Saturday, though much closer this time around as they found themselves on the wrong side of a 2-1 game.

After recording his second shutout of the season (and his OUA career) on Friday against Laurier, where the Badgers blanked the Golden Hawks 2-0, Logan Thompson got the night off against Western. Mario Cavaliere made 32 saves on 34 shots for the Badgers, and holds a 1-2 record, with a 1.68 goals against average and a .945 save percentage in three games played.

While the Badgers still remain comfortably high in the standings, the competition between them and the rest of the OUA West has drawn closer as the season has gone on, with their two losses to Western a prime example of just how tough it will be for the Badgers to maintain their spot in the standings.

“This one had a lot more of a feel of a playoff game. Battling for every inch, turned out to be a face-off play that burned us and the difference maker, and that’s what playoff hockey is about. It’s about making a play, the little things matter, line changes, a face-off. It was a hard fought game, I’m happy that we competed,” said Brock head coach Marty Williamson.

The Badgers have been known to generate plenty on the offensive side of the puck this season. Though, in their past three games, they’ve only managed four goals, and haven’t been generating the same traffic in front of other team’s goalies.

“We’re not scoring in that three and four range, which takes a little heat off us,” said Williamson. “The power play hasn’t done much in the past couple games, we’ve had some chances and some good looks but we just haven’t finished. You need to execute, there’s such parity top to bottom, you need to execute when you get those opportunities, and there weren’t a lot out there tonight, so you’ve got to create more. Everything is tightening up, everybody knows everybody now and the games get tough.”

Williamson echoed that in practice this week the Badgers will look to make adjustments to get back to creating those chances offensively.

“We’ll work on our offense a lot, trying to create a little more, we’re getting too much on one side of the ice, we’re not spreading enough. This team doesn’t shy away from work, so just get better on our execution and we’ll be fine.”

The Badgers have one final home game before the winter break this Friday, Nov. 30 at 7:15 p.m at the Seymour-Hannah Sports & Entertainment Centre against Guelph. They then travel to first place Ryerson the next day for a battle of the top west teams at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.