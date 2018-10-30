Want to get into the Halloween spirit, but not willing to let the Babadook or the girl from The Ring creep out of your television? Fear not! The Brock Press team have put together a list of shows to watch that gets you into the mood without having to lose any sleep!

Recess: Terrifying Tales of Recess (Season 6, episode 1)

Three short stories about the spooky goings-on at Third Street School, as told by its students. Some great slapstick action and a trip down memory lane for those of you who grew up with T. J and the gang; what’s not to love?

Brooklyn Nine Nine: Halloween Heist (one episode per season)

What started as an attempt to get Captain Holt to loosen up a little has spiralled into increasingly absurd attempts for the whole precinct to outsmart one another. I recommend binging all five side by side, and watch it get sillier and sillier.

Pretty Little Liars: This is a Dark Ride (Season 3, episode 13)

All of our main characters are stuck on the same train. Stuck on it with them, or perhaps amongst them, is the mysterious “A” that has guided the action of the whole show. Even though the show has come so far, this episode still stands out as one of the best in the series.

Over the Garden Wall (all episodes)

A short cartoon about two young boys who get lost on their way home and find themselves amidst myth, monsters and the elusive Beast lurking in the shadows. It feels almost like a gothic Adventure Time: it can be creepy, it can be funny, but most of all it’s heartfelt. It might not be your first choice but it is well worth your time! Also, Elijah Wood voices the main character.

Modern Family: Halloween (Season 2, episode 6)

Claire decides to create a haunted house for trick or treaters on Halloween. Claire also forgets that Cameron has a crippling fear of the holiday. Still one of the best episodes of the show.

Boy Meets World: And Then There Was Shawn (Season 5, episode 17)

What starts as a normal detention for Shawn quickly becomes a ludicrous crossover between Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. One of the most inventive episodes of the show and a great play on some classic horror tropes.

The Simpsons: The Springfield Files (Season 8, episode 10)

Treehouse of Horror be damned! This is the best quasi-horror episode of The Simpsons ever made. Everything from Homer’s creepy walk home, to the ridiculous plot, to the guest stars (David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson play their X Files characters, and the late great Leonard Nimoy plays himself) is perfect.

Bojack Horseman: Mr. Peanutbutter’s Boos (Season 5, episode 8)

One of the few episodes of this Netflix animated dramedy to work without having to watch the whole thing. The episode actually follows three different stories, but they are all separate Halloween parties that Mr. Peanutbutter has forced Bojack to host over various years. In each one, he brings a different partner and has a different argument. It’s a great character study, but it also gets some great mileage out of jokes about various Halloween costumes.

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Is Magic Real? (Season 1 episode 4)

The Halloween connection is maybe a little strenuous here, but one main character is a ghost, another is a talking pigeon and nine times out of 10, something supernatural is going on with this show. If you haven’t been watching these 10 minute cartoons on Netflix, you are wasting your subscription. Mike Tyson (and yes, that is really Mike Tyson) tries to find a Leprechaun in a giant casino. It gets wild.