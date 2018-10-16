Men’s hockey opens OUA schedule with weekend sweep

After an exhibition filled preseason, including a trip down south for two games against NCAA division one schools, the Brock Badgers men’s hockey team topped York 5-3 in their home opener, and took down Laurier 3-2 on the road this past Saturday.

The Badgers spent Thanksgiving weekend in Pennsylvania visiting Penn State and Robert Morris. While the Badgers went 0-2, they were in both games, losing to Penn State 3-2, and to Robert Morris 4-2. The Badgers saw goals from Tyler Rollo, Justin Brack, Brandon O’Quinn and Jake Ringuette. Logan Thompson saw 40 shots against Penn State, while Mario Cavailaire made 41 saves against RMU.

Brock has high expectations this season after their playoff run last year, but after replacing many key players, it will take some time before fans have a true look at what the team is going to do this season.

After the Steel Blade Classic win against Guelph, head coach Marty Williamson was pleased with the play of his veterans and his newcomers. This past weekend, neither disappointed.

After just two games and eight goals, 13 Badgers tallied at least one point this past weekend. Ryan Burton, a native of Thunder Bay and transfer from NCAA Union College, notched two goals and two assists on the weekend, including the game-winning goal against York.

One of Brock’s weaker points during their game against Guelph was their power play, but in their game against York they proved that they went to work these past few weeks.

The Badgers went two-for-three on their power play against York, with goals from Cosimo Fontana and Burton. The only OUA team with a better power play percentage after the first week of the regular season was Ryerson, whose power play sits at 50 per cent, going four-for-eight in three games.

On Saturday in Waterloo, the Badgers went into the third period down 2-0 to the Golden Hawks, but managed to fight back with three unanswered goals to remain undefeated after their opening weekend in the OUA.

First year goaltender Logan Thompson played both games for the Badgers, making 71 saves and posting a 2.51 goals against average. Thompson, who will likely see similar play time to the likes of his predecessor Clint Windsor, will see plenty more rubber throughout the season, but has posted good numbers thus far.

The Badgers go on the road this coming week, travelling to rival Guelph on Wednesday, then to Kingston to play Royal Military College on Friday evening and Queen’s on Saturday evening. They will return to St. Catharines on October 26 to host Ottawa at the Seymour-Hannah Centre.