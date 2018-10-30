Ghost have some 80s fun with Dance Macabre video

There aren’t many genres of music that are evolving as quickly as metal is. Even mainstream rock is quite heavy nowadays thanks to bands like Muse and Royal Blood, so perhaps this isn’t much of a surprise. What is surprising, however, is how experimental a lot of the genre’s front runners are willing to be.

No one embodies that experimentation more than Ghost. Emerging in 2010 from Sweden’s huge metal scene, they have evolved across four albums into something spectacular. From the beginning, their dramatic flair was front and center: the band are all anonymous, covering their faces on stage and play-acting as a Satanic cult during their shows. Their frontman (and songwriter for the whole project) always plays the mysterious leader of this cult, though with every album he adopts a new persona.

That’s an undeniably ‘metal’ stage show, but it’s a lot more accessible than you might think and handled with a sense of humour. Tobias Forge, the secretive creative leader of the group, has an exceptional stage persona: these characters make the most of that in different ways.

Musically, Ghost have moved from straightforward metal into something that feels closer to prog. Their first album, 2010’s Opus Eponymous, was heavy and menacing, but the follow up, Infestissumam, expanded upon that sound, adding a nightmarish-circus feel. Their last two albums, however, are where they have really begun to shine. 2015’s Meliora goes in so many different musical directions, from the Yes-inspired prog rock of ‘Absolution’ to the cool groove of ‘Deus in Absentia’ and even the power ballad leanings of ‘He Is’.

This year however, Ghost have been at the absolute height of their powers. In July they released Prequelle, one of the most ambitious and musically coherent albums of the last decade. Like the album before it, there’s something for everyone here, but without ever sacrificing what makes Ghost so unique. Those that enjoyed the heaviness will enjoy ‘Faith’, easily the most brutal song the band have written to date. People who appreciated the more avant garde approach found on Meliora will appreciate the album as a whole, as it’s a concept album with the same clarity of vision. ‘Pro Memoria’, in particular, captures that dramatic sensibility brilliantly.

But even the people waiting in the wings, put off by heavy metal and bored to tears by prog rock, have something to enjoy on Prequelle: an enormous sense of fun. The band have always had a loving affinity with the 1980s, but this album puts it front and centre. The result is a collection of incredibly fun music, with a wonderful sense of humour about itself. This is especially true of the music videos released in support of the album. ‘Rats’, the first single and video from the album, has an Alice-Cooper-does-Thriller vibe to it, complete with cheesy set design and a chorus of zombie dancing girls. When combined with a powerful drum beat, a simple but powerful guitar riff and a chorus that you can’t help but sing along to, the result is a masterpiece of a music video.

‘Rats’ perfectly set the tone for what was to come. The album’s second single, ‘Dance Macabre’, is similarly retro in feel, but plays like a power ballad. The music video, released last week, is another fine demonstration of the brilliance of the band’s excellent storytelling. It plays like a cheesy horror movie: two teens roll up to a strange mansion party and we watch as it descends into vampire-zombie madness. In the midst of it all, we see something that longtime Ghost fans will get a huge kick out of: the origins of Papa Emeritus, the character that frontman Tobias Forge has created various versions of throughout the years.

These music videos (as well as other clips to announce tour dates and other things) set a new precedent for Ghost. They have always made a show of themselves, creating a whole world around the music, but it seems like they are, for the first time, really trying to tell a story on top of that. On October 25, Ghost began a new run of shows, titled ‘A Pale Tour Named Death.’ They’ve got some of the finest music they’ve ever written to show off and they’ve been going the extra mile with their unique aesthetic. If that’s anything to go by, I’d wager that there’s something amazing in store for the fans lucky enough to be seeing them this fall.