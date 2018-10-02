Editorial: Sorry, 8 a.m. classes are good for you

Imagine you’re on the TV show Family Feud, and the question asked is: Name something university students say they dread the most about school? The first answers to come to mind are probably exams, assignments, sitting through lectures and those dreadful morning classes.

When students are picking courses, a majority of us try to avoid the 8:00 a.m. lectures and seminars. The main reason being that we students are lazy and we don’t want to be up that early.

To be honest, that’s what this editorial was going to be about. Making the case to eliminate 8:00 a.m. classes, with the excuse that human brains struggle to process information that early. The argument is that having later classes helps students get more sleep and they’ll be more inclined to go to class and learn.

Then I started doing my research on this topic, hoping science would back me up. However, I quickly learned morning classes are actually good for students. The reasons why morning classes are good (by these researchers standards) makes sense.

Students who have morning classes tend to party less, go to bed on time and are more prepared.

So I guess it’s time to say hello 8:00 a.m. classes.

Well, according to a research done by Health Ambition, waking up early leads to better grades and also a healthier diet, enhances your productivity, better mental health, more time to exercise, improves the quality of sleep and helps you enjoy quiet time.

If you’re going to start following what research says and take morning classes, you should cut out the night-to-night drinking or the weekday partying. Trust me, you can’t party at night and get to class early in the morning… We’ve all tried and failed. Even if you do make it to your morning class after a night out, you won’t be learning anything because you’re tired and your head is elsewhere.

Also, course schedules are already made and most people are satisfied with what courses they have and at what time. The chances that anyone reads this and goes to change their schedule to more morning classes are slim. However, it does give you something to think about. How does one balance the university life while still getting the best marks possible?

Honestly, I’m not a fan of the research that says morning classes are better. I think it depends on the person and how disciplined they are.

Personally, I prefer my classes to be in the afternoon. You may be a morning person or an evening person. Either way, it’s about finding what works best for you and how you balance school and social life.

What can help is having a job while attending university. It adds to the workload, but it in a way forces you to accomplish things in a timely manner; from making sure you get to class to getting to work and finding time to enjoy the university life.

So here we are, another school year and another year of trying to be a little more disciplined. We are all going to have days when we sleep in, skip class and leave assignments to the final hours. Yet, no matter what happens don’t let any of the above become a habit.

September to April is a test to see how we grow as individuals and scholars. The year won’t be a smooth ride, but it only gets really bumpy if you let it.

In the end, don’t let morning classes beat you up. Don’t let readings pile up and don’t let partying take over the year. Find the balance that works for you and come April, we can all take a deep breath.