BUSU October By-Election: Why and How

The Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU) runs at least three elections annually. The first, in October, features Brock University Students’ Administrative Council (BUSAC) candidates, referendums, etc. The second, in February, is the executive election, which among other referendums and various open positions, students vote to elect BUSU’s President, the VPFA, VPSS and VPEA. The third, is run in March, holding votes that can range from Board of Director seats, BUSAC Faculty seats and referendums.

The election is open to all undergraduate students, as all undergraduate students are automatically members of BUSU.

Elections are critical to the continued success of student governance at Brock and supports everything from elected executives to representational BUSAC and Senate members. Therefore, active student engagement — both running and voting — is absolutely critical.

Why should I vote?

Admittedly, student governance isn’t the sexiest topic. However, it is vitally important. In BUSU’s Executive election last February, a record-breaking number of students participated and voted. 5,572 votes were cast, which was roughly 35.3 per cent of the student population at Brock University.

Let’s see if we can top that number this year, by capitalizing on the buzz from the Municipal election campaigns and keeping that political enthusiasm going.

For this upcoming BUSU election, there are three things on the agenda; BUSAC candidates, Senate candidates and two referendums. The individuals running for BUSAC are running to officially represent you and your fellow students.

Additionally, the two referendums (discussed on the next page) is a decision that will impact more than just your school fees. It’s also a decision about whether or not you support a student-media group and a levy that could impact future events for incoming students.

Whatever the final decision is in the election, it will directly affect your student life and campus experience here at Brock. So, get informed and vote.

How do I vote?

No voter cards, no ID, no problem. Voting in BUSU elections is literally a one-step, simple process that can be done totally online. In order to vote in this election, all you have to do is log onto your Brocku.ca e-mail between Tuesday October 23 and Thursday October 25 (deadline is at 9:00 p.m.), and you’ll see an e-mail ballot which you can use to vote.

When you click on this ballot, you will be able to select the referendum, on which you can vote “yes” or “no”. In addition, you’ll also vote for five available BUSAC seats and two Senate seats (one-year term).

What is BUSAC?

The Brock University Students’ Administrative Council (BUSAC) is a branch of Brock’s student government. They work within the Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU) to provide advocacy and a voice for students. They are responsible for the oversight of student fees and referendums, all while helping BUSU in making major decisions.

BUSAC has representatives from each of Brock’s six undergraduate faculties, as well as additional representatives from other areas such as residence, off-campus living and international students. For first-year students who are interested in getting involved in student government, BUSAC is a good place to start. BUSAC meetings are open to the public for anybody who is interested, and all students are able to run for either representative positions or student-at-large positions.

BUSAC has a huge impact on all Brock students because it is through BUSAC that recommendations for large-scale changes are proposed and discussed. BUSAC’s committees include the Clubs Policy committee, which decides the rules that govern all student clubs; the Elections and Referenda committees which makes major decisions related to student elections, as well as many other committees. BUSU’s website lists by-laws, club funding, capital requests, political policies and elections as five of the core areas that BUSAC influences. Most of these decisions are proposed by committees, and then either approved or denied by the representatives at meetings.

Students who are interested in learning more about BUSAC can check out brockbusu.ca/government/representation/busac, contact their faculty or living representative, or contact Kayleigh Rossetto, the Director, Government Operations at krossetto@brockbusu.ca.

Important Dates:

Event Date Campaigning Begins October 15 VOTING DAYS October 23, 24 & 25 – closes at 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 25 Campaigning Ends October 25

Results released October 25 after 9:00 p.m. via BUSU social media. Full coverage can also be found on The Brock Press social media pages!