Brock women’s softball finished the regular season with an 11-5 record, boosting them to a strong seeding for the OIWFA Provincial Championship weekend in Ottawa.With strong pitching and fielding, the women were able to earn themselves a bronze medal.

The team consisting of Grace Blamauer, Chanelle Church, Madi Clinton, Michaela D’Cruz, Emilly MacDonald, Angelena MacDonald, Nicole Milanetti, Rachel Nevins, Katie Oberle, Taylor Punter, Rachel Seguin, Paige Sharp, Haley Taylor and Ashley Westfall had originally solidified a spot in the tournament by finishing third in the OIWFA West Division in the regular season.

“They played their hearts out and really came together as a team. Just a great bunch of girls to coach,” said Badgers Head Coach Mark Hall.

The Badgers opened the festivities in Ottawa with a statement, defeating Queen’s 12-2 in a game that required the mercy rule. They were then matched up against the Western Mustangs, a team that finished the regular season with an OIWFA-best 15-1 record, making them the clear favourites entering the tournament. The Badgers put up a good fight against the Mustangs, but were unable to hold a 3-0 seventh inning lead, falling 4-3.

With the loss, the Badgers needed to win their remaining games for a chance at the gold medal.

The team managed to bounce back, picking up a 7-3 win over the host Ottawa Gee-Gees. Then picked up an exciting extra-innings win over the Ryerson Rams, 8-7. This set up a game between Brock and the Laurier Golden Hawks, with the winner getting a chance to meet Western in the gold medal game, while the loser would take home the bronze.

During the season, the Badgers lost 7-0 and 5-4 to Laurier.

It was a similar story on the weekend, but the Badgers put up a tough fight losing 6-4 to the Hawks. Brock earned their aforementioned bronze medal. Western would then win the final game and take home the gold, with Laurier taking the silver.

In spite of the Badgers coming so close to a provincial championship, Hall only had positive things to say about his team and their accomplishments this season.

“Words can’t describe how proud we are of these girls,” said Hall. “They truly are very proud to be representing Brock University both on and off the field.”