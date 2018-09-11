Women’s soccer drop 1-0 decision to Gryphons

A brisk Saturday afternoon saw the Brock Badgers lose a 1-0 match to the Guelph Gryphons at Alumni Field. The loss, Brock’s second in a row, drops the Badgers to 2-2-1, while the first place Gryphons improve to 3-0-2.

The main story of the game was the performance of Brock goalkeeper Marilena Spagnolo, who single handedly kept the Badgers in the game.

While the score shows a close one, the Gryphons were largely in control for the majority of the match. Spagnolo stopped a season high 10 out of the 11 shots she faced; in comparison, Guelph goalie Libby Brenneman stopped all two shots on net. Badgers head coach Kevin Trethowan had nothing but praise for his goalie.

“It was a classic Spagnulo performance,” said Trethowan. “Spagnulo is one of, if not the best keepers in the league. She kept us in the game with some big saves, we could’ve lost four or five nothing.”

Her 10 saves propels her to 33 on the season; good for fourth in the league.

Spagnolo took a hard hit late in the second half, and while shaken at first, remained in the game. “She’s an animal”, said Trethowan.

The lone goal came with 40 seconds to play in the first half, when Spagnolo made the initial stop, but Gryphons forward Victoria Hinchliffe was able to score on the rebound. The Badgers put up five shots on Saturday, giving them just 11 combined shots in their last three games. Whereas they managed 24 shots over their first two games, including 14 against Waterloo, and 10 at Laurier. When asked about his team’s recent offensive struggles, Trethowan.

“We need to start moving the ball quicker; today we gave Guelph an extra second (on defence).”

The Badgers will look for their first win since August 25 when they take on the McMaster Marauders this Friday in Hamilton.