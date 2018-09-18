Brock women’s rugby moved into the U Sports top 10 rankings after a dominant start to the season, and they continued the domination this past weekend.

It was clear early on who the dominant team was going to be. Within the first five minutes, the Badgers had already scored a try and successfully kicked for a conversion. Within the first 10 minutes they doubled that number for a grand total of 14 points.

By the end of the first half, the Badgers had scored 36 unanswered points.

The second half began, and it became clear that Brock was going to continue to dominate.

Breanna Jeremiah, or Bre as her friends and teammates call her, stood out. In her first year with the team she scored 15 points in the form of three tries. Jeremiah’s hat trick impressed everyone in attendance and stunned Toronto. The Varsity Blues had no answer for Jeremiah and the Badgers.

Jeremiah has not played a serious season of rugby since grade 9 when she played for her high school team. The team folded after her first season and she was left playing in summer leagues for the rest of her high school career. She’s excited to see what the rest of the season has in store for the Badgers.

“Things are looking pretty good for us,” she said. The women are undefeated thus far, and it is plausible they will remain that way for the duration of the season.

Jeremiah gives much of the credit to her team, saying she couldn’t have done it without them . She attributes the team’s success to their chemistry and positive outlook.

Watching the game, it was clear that the Badgers players are supportive of each other. Every try and conversion resulted in a raucous cheer from the women’s bench. They not only wanted to win, they wanted to win together.

Coach Stefanie Pavlovich believes that her team has grown from where they were last week.

“We just played better rugby compared to last weekend,” she said.

The women defeated Laurier 69-17 last week. Although both games resulted in a victory, Pavlovich said she saw improvement in her team’s form from last week to this. It would have been easy for the women to ease up as they lead by such a wide margin, but each player continued to push up the field even when victory seemed inevitable.

Leading the team in scoring was Meagan Hart with two tries and four conversions for a total of 18 points. Not far behind was Taylour Hurd with one try and three conversions; while Kaylah Moehling, Niamh Haughey, and Jenna Rainville each earned two tries. Katelyn Heyens and Amarije Barnes scored one try each.

The women play their next game at home against Waterloo. The game is set to start at 12:30 p.m. on September 22.