The men’s lacrosse team played an exhibition game against Western this past Friday.

Neither team took this game particularly seriously, and coach Tim Luey called their gameplay “pretty sloppy” particularly with line changes. However, he didn’t seem to be seriously worried saying that it was “just a scrimmage,” and that surely the boys will fall back into the rhythm of the game by the time their regular season starts.

The team played great defense against Western and Luey is sure that this will continue into the season.

If the Badgers want to return to the top of the standings, they’ll have to buckle down and focus on their strengths and not take anything for granted.

This exhibition game is just one step along the way to becoming the best team that they can be. Luey believes that they can grow to become the best team this season. They hope to recapture the dominant spirit that the program had in its early years, winning 17 championships in the 20 years between 1989 and 2009.

The Badgers certainly have the talent to achieve this goal. Latrell Harris, who plays defense, spent the summer in Israel, helping Team Canada to defend the National field Lacrosse championship.

Many of the players from last year’s team have returned to play this year which will allow them to spend less time focusing on building the chemistry necessary for a winning team, and more time focusing on tightening up their game and returning to the top of the CUFLA.

Returning to the team are many of the players who have helped the Badgers make it to the finals in the past.

The Badgers lost fifth year student Brendan Slade, who has been a dominant force in the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association. The team will have to adjust to his absence. Slade served as Captain for the past few seasons and his gameplay was admirable. He set an example for the rest of his team, showing them what was expected and what was possible for them to achieve if they put their all into the game.

Only time will tell if one of the returning players will step up to take on the role that Slade had for so long.

The team has yet to adjust to new leadership, which may have contributed to their lackluster performance in the exhibition.

The men will need to put all of their collective energies and talents into the rest of their season if they want to return to first place in the CUFLA.

As the men worked out the kinks in their pre-season, the women began their regular season with two games on Saturday and Sunday. The Badgers lost 15-4 against Queens on Saturday and rallied to win 11-2 over UOIT.

Queen’s is a tough competitor, already undefeated in their first three games of the season, the Badgers played well but ultimately Queen’s was able to outperform them to emerge victorious.

The women’s program has performed consistently well over the past few years but have struggled to distinguish themselves as a serious contender. They finished last season with a respectable 7-6 record.

The women have a tough season ahead of them. Their next game is on the Sept. 16 at 8:30 a.m. against Guelph, and then against Western on the same day at 1 p.m.

The men start their season on Sept. 15 at home against Laurier, at 7:00 p.m. they play Guelph on the road the next day on the 16 at 1:00 p.m.