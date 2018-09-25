Sidelines: This week in sports

Plenty happened this week in sports, from football and college football, to preseason NHL action and more.

NHL training camps

Pierre Dorion — what is it that you like about your team? They’re a “team”? Oh, yes, that is a fantastic answer, with much detail absolutely helps us gain a better understanding of where you see your organization at this point in time. Yikes. Good luck this year, Sens fans.

John Tavares notched two goals in his first game in a Maple Leaf sweater. It was music to Leafs fans’ ears when they heard his name called for the first time. Despite plenty of room for improvement, and surely a defence that isn’t figured out yet, the Leafs forwards and goaltending has a vastly different look compared to Babcock’s first season in 2015.

OHL

The Niagara IceDogs were ranked fifth in the country when the first top ten rankings came out for the CHL prior to opening weekend. The IceDogs opened their season in Mississauga this past Sunday, winning 8-6, and have their home opener this Friday against Kingston.

College football

Well, Urban Meyer was back on the Ohio State sideline this week against Tulane. Since announcing that he would act more as a game manager, rather than his usual input in the offense, things looked much like the first three weeks. Dwayne Haskins continued his impressive first season as the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes, throwing five touchdowns in the first half. Next week will be another tough test for the Buckeyes as they go into College Park to play Penn State. James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have given Urban Meyer’s teams trouble over the past few seasons, and the Buckeyes will need the likes of Haskins, Mike Weber, and JK Dobbins to explode on the Penn State defense.

Texas A&M, though the toughest opponent Alabama has faced this season, was no match for the Tide. Bama put up 17 points in the second quarter to go into halftime with a 31-13 lead. The next four games for Alabama will likely see them sitting at 8-0 quite easily, as they play Louisiana-Lafayette next weekend, then Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

Nebraska is now 0-3 in what looks to be a disastrous season ahead for Scott Frost in his first year at the helm of his alma mater.

Texas topped TCU, 31-16, ending a four year drought against the Horned Frogs. With the Longhorns now sitting at 3-1, with two wins against ranked opponents (USC and TCU), Tom Herman has certainly salvaged his season, after the opening loss to Maryland left fans calling for his dismissal. Texas should have a win next weekend against Kansas State, but will face Oklahoma the week after in what could be a deciding game for both teams seasons.

The Sooners had to take to overtime to get passed Army West Point, but remain undefeated heading into this weekend’s matchup with Baylor. Matt Rhule has turned Baylor around this season, and has them sitting at 3-1. The Bears could surprise, but going into Norman will be tough.

Virginia Tech went into the weekend sitting at number 13 in the top 25 rankings, but after losing to Old Dominion, the Hokies have lost a lot of respect around the college football world. As they get into their ACC regular season games, they will have to prove that the loss to Old Dominion was a fluke.

Kentucky, 3-0 going into this past weekend, topped ranked Mississippi State (also 3-0 going into the weekend) 28-7. The Wildcats look to keep their season perfect this coming weekend as they continue SEC play against South C