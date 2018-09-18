Sidelines: This Week In Sports

This weekend provided a clearer view of some teams, and whether or not they are legitimate contenders for the playoff, or even within their conference.

Big Ten

Overall, a rough weekend for Big Ten football. The Wisconsin Badgers lost to BYU 24-21, a game that probably, almost for sure, should have been an easy win for the Badgers. South Florida remains undefeated after beating Illinois, their first loss on the season. Purdue is now 0-3 after dropping a 40-37 decision to Missouri, an unexpected start for Jeff Brohm’s team that went 7-6 in his first season. After a 2-0 start under interim head coach Matt Canada, Maryland lost to Temple, after only managing two touchdowns despite putting up 79 points in their first two games. Northwestern now sits at 1-2 with a loss to Akron — yes, Akron. Some Big Ten teams had better weekends though. Michigan stomped SMU 45-20, one of their better performances offensively through the first three weeks of the season. Penn State put up 63 points against Kent State, while Ohio State may have proved to be the conferences best hope at making the CFP.

The Buckeyes travelled to Arlington, Texas to play TCU — their first real test of the 2018 season, and the most difficult task facing Ryan Day, as Urban Meyer will return to the sideline next weekend when the Bucks host Tulane. While the Buckeyes seemed to struggle in the first half, it didn’t take long for them to run away with things in the second half. TCU was certainly never out of the game, but the Buckeyes took down a ranked opponent, and managed to still win by double-digits. It will be interesting to see how things change when Meyer returns. Dwayne Haskins has been playing really well — enough to put his name in the mix when Heisman discussions happen each week. Meyer loves to run the ball, and specifically, have his quarterbacks run the ball. In three games with Ryan Day (and Kevin Wilson) calling the plays, the Buckeyes have put up 169 points. Granted, their defense has returned some interceptions for touchdowns as well within those three games, but Meyer should be cautious in how much he tries to sway the play calling. The Buckeyes have a real shot to make the CFP, and this weekend against Tulane should be another opportunity for them to build on their already strong offense.

SEC

Alabama continues to roll as they handled Ole Miss with ease, going into Oxford, Mississippi and leaving with a 62-7 win. Ole Miss foreshadowed their own woes the week prior against Southern Illinois, but the loss to Alabama shows just how long a road Matt Luke’s squad has to go.

Mississippi State and Kentucky will meet this coming weekend in a battle of SEC undefeated, as Kentucky has amassed wins over Central Michigan, Florida, and Murray State. While their win over Florida two weeks ago certainly meant a lot for Mark Stoops’ program, Mississippi State will be another huge test for the Wildcats.

Georgia continues to dominate their opponents, while LSU topped Auburn off a final play field goal by Tigers’ kicker Cole Tracy. Joe Burrow and LSU will host Louisiana Tech this coming weekend in what should be a for sure win to put them 4-0 heading into their second SEC game against Ole Miss. The Tigers have a real shot at starting 6-0 — but will then have to play Georgia and Mississippi State in back to back weeks, and Alabama after their bye week.