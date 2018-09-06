A shooting in St. Catharines occurred on Thursday afternoon. Niagara Regional Police have confirmed that three people have suffered gunshot wounds.

Victims have been transported to area hospital by Niagara EMS. One victim is in life-threatening condition and was flown to a out-of-town trauma centre. A second victim is in critical condition and was taken to a local hospital before being air lifted to an out-of-town trauma centre as well. The third has minor injuries. It is believed the victims are men in their 20’s.

This is not an active shooter situation, according to NRP.

Police believe there are two suspects on the loose. They are described as two black males ages 19 to 23. One suspect was seen wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.

The incident occurred just around 3:45 p.m.

The public is being asked to stay away from the Queenston St. and Geneva St. area. Police also ask that the public avoid sharing videos and photos of the scene as it jeopardizes police safety.

Brock University’s Ghost Walk, which was planned for Thursday evening, has been postponed.

Police investigation is ongoing.