Prioritizing your health as a student

Between lectures, seminars, work, volunteering, having a social life and living on a student budget, the last thing many students may worry about is taking care of their health. We know the importance of prioritizing our wellbeing, but trying to balance mental health, physical health, and sexual health on top of everything else that we have going on isn’t always that easy. Not to mention, there are barriers making it even more difficult like transportation, and for newcomers to the area, you likely don’t even know your way around Niagara yet. But luckily, you don’t necessarily need to stray too far away from campus to stay on top of your health. Here are a few ways to keep up with your health this year.

Mental Health

Personal counselling, Student Health Services and the Student Justice Centre are just a few of the services that helped me with my mental health throughout my time as an undergraduate student at Brock. Personal counselling is free and confidential, Student Health Services has mental health nurses available to students with their daily urgent care walk-in times, and the Student Justice Centre has drop in hours, as well as provides workshops and education on various topics including mental health and self-care. These services are filled with well trained staff whose focus is giving you the resources to thrive.

If you are in crisis, contact urgent help at 9-1-1. There is also a service called Good2Talk, which is a free, confidential helpline providing professional counselling for post-secondary students in Ontario.

Personal Counselling

ST 400

Student Health Services

Harrison Hall

Student Justice Centre

Thistle 252 A, B & C

Physical Health

There are many options to help you keep up with your physical health. Staying on top of exercising is not only important for your health but also a great way to meet people on campus. Whether it be joining intramurals, taking advantage of Brock’s swimming pool, or going to The Zone for a workout, there is so much to choose from!

Knowing the details of your health and dental plan is also very important to be aware of your coverage and options. Contact Joanne Matko, Health and Dental Plan Administrator at healthplan@brockbusu.ca for information. To keep up with your dental health, you can walk up the road to Brock Dental and find the prescriptions you need at the campus pharmacy. These services are close and convenient for you!

The Zone

Walker Complex

Brock Dental

4-3250 Schmon Pkwy

Campus Pharmacy

460 St. Davids Rd.

Sexual Health

You can find condoms, female condoms, and dental dams around campus at the Student Justice Centre and The Student Health and Wellness HUB. Both of these services also provide more information regarding sexual health. You should have access to free condoms at your residence as well.

The Student Justice Centre as well as Human Rights and Equity Services can also help students with disclosing, reporting, and receiving resources for sexual violence cases. Contact the Sexual Violence Support & Education Coordinator at svsec@brocku.ca.

Over the past couple years, Niagara Region Public Health and Brock University Student Health Services have been hosting an STI (Sexually Transmitted Infection) Day after noticing the increasing rates of chlamydia and gonorrhea in the Niagara region. You can also receive testing all year round at your local Sexual Health Centre. The St. Catharines site is located at 227 Welland Ave. and is open Tuesday — Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. This includes the Men’s Health Clinic for anyone who identifies as male. All services are free, confidential, and do not require a health card.

So there you have it, these are just a few of the health services available to you as a Badger! Take advantage of these services and make your health part of your focus this year.