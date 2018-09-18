Men’s soccer falls to York at home

In what could go down as the most emotional and tense game of the season, the Brock Badgers men’s soccer team put up a good fight against the undefeated York Lions. The biggest story however, was the quality of officiating. Or lack thereof.

The game started out with the Badgers quickly conceding a goal to Lions midfielder, Maurizio Ragone, just two minutes into the game. Eventually, they bounced back in a big way thanks to two unanswered Badger goals. The first goal, an absolute strike by forward Alex Makubuya. The second happened just five minutes later, with Shawn Johnson scoring his first of the season.

It was shortly after that when things got out of hand. A scuffle formed in front of the scorer’s table, with York head coach Carmine Isacco upset at the official for not giving out any yellow cards on the play. The referee would then go on to hand out yellows to seven different Badgers, and four Lions. While the yellows were frustrating, it was perhaps the abundance of fouls called that really irked both teams.

There were a combined 32 fouls called in the game, with 21 of them going against Brock. In the first half alone, Brock had 12 fouls called in comparison to York’s four. Everybody was visibly upset, most notably due to the reasons the fouls were called; it seemed that a touch of the arm, or a skim of the leg was enough to warrant a foul, regardless if the player was going for the ball. At one point, there were nine consecutive calls against Brock, which led fans to start spewing profanity-laced rants at the official, and eventually standing along the outskirts of the field to get even closer.

It wasn’t just the Badgers and their fans who were upset, as the York bench was also constantly voicing their displeasure. There were numerous occasions where players from both teams were pushing, shoving, trash-talking and yelling, resulting in delayed play. At one point, the ball rolled out of bounds to a Brock fan who held onto the ball for several seconds before dropping it slowly to a York player.

The energy and passion brought by the fans was consistent from start to finish, with some up on their feet the whole game.

“We got a very vocal crowd, and I think the boys feed off it and enjoy playing at home,” said Lucio Ianiero. “It’s just unfortunate we couldn’t get the results for [the crowd], and I hope we keep seeing bigger crowds.”

Lions defender Josh Kiselyov was heavily engaged in trash talk with some Brock fans, before his teammates got him focused back on the game. All in all it was an ugly game, one that potentially could’ve had a much worse outcome, and was handled extremely poor by the official. Had the official been consistent in his calls from the beginning, and sent the message early about what was and wasn’t a yellow, the game would’ve flown much more smoothly.

Coach Ianiero had this to say on the officiating: “It’s policy to not talk about the standards of refereeing, but something has to be improved because clearly control was lost. It affects the players too, and everyone’s human, they make mistakes. York doesn’t need a helping hand.”

After Omar Marzouk tied it up in the 60th minute for York, the Badgers soon found themselves on the wrong side of the score. Lions forward Chris Jacovou scored the game winning goal in the 85th minute, sealing the 3-2 York win. All in all, a terrific effort by the Badgers, and Coach Ianiero was proud of his squad.

“I thought it was a gutsy performance by our youngsters; that’s a very experienced team, they’re first place, haven’t lost, and we had them 2-1 for most of the game, and 2-2 till the 85th minute. That’s a team that goes to nationals every year, and they finish maybe top five, so our boys played a gutsy performance, and held in.”

The Badgers did defeat McMaster on Friday by a score of 2-1, it ended a three game losing streak.

The Badgers loss puts them at 2-5-0 on the season. They will look for their third win of the year when they take on the Windsor Lancers on Saturday.