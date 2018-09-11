Men’s soccer fall to Guelph

The Brock Badgers men’s soccer team lost to Guelph by a score of 5-2 on Saturday afternoon. The loss extends the Badger’s losing streak to three games, putting them at a 1-4 record, good for seventh place in their division.

Brock got off to a good start, as forward Jared Agyemang scored a quick one just 11 minutes into the game. The goal, Agyemang’s second of the young season, comes against his former team of three years. The lead was short lived, however, as the Gryphons would take a 2-1 lead heading into halftime, with Mitchell Lefebvre and Jace Kotsopolous scoring respectively for Guelph. Those two would strike yet again in the second half, as both scored their second of the day in a one minute span, pushing the lead to 4-1. The pair of goals for Kotsopolous gives him seven on the season, good enough to lead the league.

That minute of play, realistically, sealed the win for the Gryphons, as Badger’s head coach Lucio Ianiero said the poor results came from self-inflicted wounds.

“We gave up the ball in bad areas, we made some bad decisions, and they punished us. I think [Guelph’s] second goal was the same, where it dropped in front of our keeper and in behind our defender, and just kind of caught us off guard; a guy was left alone, and someone missed their mark,” said Ianiero.

Arsen Platis cut the lead to 4-2 when he scored his second of the season for the Badgers, however the Gryphons would tack on another insurance goal with four minutes to play, sealing the 5-2 win. The game was an incredibly physical one, as there were a combined 39 fouls in the game, and yellow cards were being handed out like candy on Halloween.

“We know Guelph’s style of play, they’re always very direct, very physical, their compete level is at 110 per cent all the time, so on a smaller field such as ours, that kind of tends to come to the forefront. We can’t bow down to anybody and have too much respect for any team; the boys competed well, and its a physical game by nature,” said Ianiero.

Guelph attacked the Badgers early, outshooting them 10-2 in the first half. More times than not, the team with the most shots will be the team that comes out on top, which was evident in Saturday’s game, as the Gryphons finished the game with seven more shots than the Badgers. “Considering it was his [Agyemang’s] old team he was playing against, I thought he did well. He responded well to the physicality, and I just wished he had more opportunities to get some strikes on net,” said Ianiero.

The Badgers will be on the road next Friday, where they’ll take on the McMaster Marauders. They won’t have to wait too long for a rematch, as the Badgers and the Gryphons will face off yet again on September 29.