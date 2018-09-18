Men’s lacrosse impress on opening weekend

Brock men’s lacrosse began their season looking like the same strong team from a season ago. The Badgers looked to be in command early, although their opponent, the Laurier Golden Hawks, held an early 3-1 lead after one quarter. It was the Badgers who controlled the number of scoring chances.

“It was our first quarter of lacrosse this season,” said second year Brock coach Tim Luey. “There was lots to work on, we knew that [Laurier] had three games including an exhibition under their belts, we knew they were probably going to be a little cleaner,.”

“Penalties got us in trouble early, we gave up three extra man goals in the first half. There’s so much space out here, to play 6 on 5 is not a recipe for success.”

It didn’t take long for the Badgers to sharpen up their game, as they pounced all over the Golden Hawks and opened the second quarter with a 5-0 run. The Badgers would win the frame 8-2 and storm out to a 9-5 lead at the half.

“We weren’t winning the face-offs to start the game, once we figured that out we got a little better there and controlled possession and we never looked back,” Luey said.

Coach Luey wasn’t fazed by this noticeable shift in momentum, citing it as something that he needs to manage with his team.

“I think lacrosse in general is a game of runs. We always tell our kids to stay even keel. There’s going to be runs against us like we saw in this first quarter, and then we’re going to have runs. We can’t get too high or low. We’ve just got to keep doing our job,” said Luey.

The second half of play was utter dominance by the Badgers, as the Golden Hawks could not generate anything offensively. Brock controlled nearly the entirety of possession in the half and tacked on 12 more goals to their total with no response from their opponent. The final score read 21-5 for the home team, and it’s performances like this that have coach Luey confident in his group.

“I think we’re the deepest team in the league and I think it showed today. I think offensively, defensively, faceoffs, goalies, we have multiple guys at every position that can play and we pride ourselves on everybody contributing,” said Luey.

The Badgers received contributions by way of goals from 12 different players, six of whom had multiple goals in the game. The two leaders on the scoresheet — who together accounted for a third of the Badgers 21 goals — were Sam Leclaire with four goals and Kurtis Woodland, who netted three.

While the result was certainly an encouraging one for Luey and his team, and a positive way to open up a new season, the head coach still says it’s too early for the team to get ahead of themselves.

“It doesn’t mean too much either way, it’s just good to get that first game out of the way. There was a lot of good things that came out of the game and a lot of things that we know we need to get better at, and that’s kind of our goal every game, get a little bit better all season long,” said Luey.

The Badgers capped off the weekend with a trip to Guelph and left with an improved record of 2-0. The Badgers managed to fight back after falling behind 3-0 to the Gryphons in the first quarter and finished strong by holding on to a 9-8 win. Woodland was a big factor once again, notching four tallies. Tyrus Rehanek added five assists.

The Badgers’ next game will take place at Alumni Field on the Saturday of homecoming weekend (September 22) against the Western Mustangs at 3:00 p.m.