Men’s lacrosse drop close game to Western

On a Homecoming weekend where the energy and support was at an all-time high, Badgers fans filled the Alumni Field bleachers in minutes, with plenty more finding a place to cheer on their Badgers. The game featured two of the top teams in the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association (CUFLA) battling it out, with Western ultimately coming out on top by a score of 8-7.

The loss drops the Badgers to 2-1 on the season, while the Mustangs improve to 2-0, leapfrogging Brock into first place in the Western Conference.

Brock fed off the crowd, scoring a quick goal just minutes into the game to take a 1-0 lead.

The bulk of the Badgers scoring came from Campbell Parker, who scored his first hat trick of the season, while Connor Ham, Kurtis Woodland, Tyrus Rehanek and Cree Blakely each tacked on a goal of their own. Alex Pace also played a big part in the offence, assisting on three of the Badgers seven goals.

Brock seemed in control in the early stages of the game, taking a 4-1 lead after the first quarter, and holding on to a 6-3 lead heading into halftime. Although, as the game progressed, the shot total grew more and more in Western’s favour. The Badgers saw the Mustangs continue to fire shots on net, outshooting Brock 9-3 in the third quarter, eventually tying it up at seven thanks to a Jackson Rakoczy goal off the faceoff.

The fourth quarter was more of the same, with Brock seemingly unable to get a clean shot off, the Mustangs capitalized by pushing the shot total to 27-13 in their favour. A Cole Davis goal sealed the comeback for Western, as they turned a 6-3 deficit into an 8-7 win. They outscored Brock 5-1 in the second half, largely due to the total amount of shots taken, as well as the lopsided penalties, with Brock taking four penalties in the second half compared to Western’s lone offence.

The men’s lacrosse program at Brock is one of the school’s most decorated teams, with an incredible 18 CUFLA championships, and 22 finals appearances in their trophy case. From 1989-2009, the Badgers won 17 titles in 21 years, including a period where they won 10 out of 11. However, Brock hasn’t been able to reclaim the glory just yet, as they haven’t won a title since that ‘09 season. Western on the other hand, is in the midst of defending back-to-back titles, and look hungry to make it a three peat.

Brock will look to get back in the win column with a pair of road games this weekend where they’ll take on the Toronto Varsity Blues, as well as the Laurentian Voyageurs.